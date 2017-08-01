Girl who lost her hands in a blast cooks for the first time; finds a fan in Vikas Khanna

Be Unstoppable! (Source: Malvika Iyer/Facebook; File Photo) Be Unstoppable! (Source: Malvika Iyer/Facebook; File Photo)

It is not every day that Vikas Khanna, a Michelin-starred Indian chef (with chocolate boy looks), responds to your tweets. And when he does, the Internet will make sure it is remembered. Just like how Malvika Iyer’s Twitter exchange with the chef is now the talk of Twitterverse.

Iyer is a brave and beautiful young woman who survived a grenade explosion at her home in Bikaner, Rajasthan, when she was 13 years old. She lost both her hands in the explosion, but her spirit remained undefeated. A motivational speaker, a TEDx speaker, a disability activist among other things, she recently added another feather to her hat when she made a mix-veg subzi for the first time, all on her own! She shared her happiness of having made the dish on Facebook and Twitter, that caught the attention of none other than Khanna!

Read her post here.

“When I lost both my hands to the bomb blast, I’d convinced myself that in this life, I’d never be able to cook on my own.

I was having a bad day today so I picked up the phone to call mom and tell her that there’s only one thing left that I haven’t tried yet and asked her for a simple recipe to make mixed vegetable curry and she gave me one.

I took my time to clean, open the spices jars, stir, measure, etc. and 25 minutes later, I made a delicious subji (just like mom would make).

Can you actually believe this? I cooked without my hands, all by myself!!! I still can’t believe it.

Moral of the story: Be unstoppable.”

When I lost both my hands to the bomb blast, I’d convinced myself that in this life I’d never be able to cook on my own.

Be unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/p865zIbXD3 — Malvika Iyer (@MalvikaIyer) July 28, 2017

Khanna replied to her by saying, “So here is my promise and dream @MalvikaIyer – to cook with you one day. You make the World a better home.”

So here is my promise and dream @MalvikaIyer – to cook with you one day. You make the World a better home. 👏👏👏http://t.co/YlBr4Hadbc — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 30, 2017

Just like almost every girl’s reaction towards anything that the handsome chef is even remotely associate with, Iyer was over the moon!

So here is my promise and dream @MalvikaIyer – to cook with you one day. You make the World a better home. 👏👏👏http://t.co/YlBr4Hadbc — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 30, 2017

indianexpress.com has reached out to Iyer for comments and update.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd