This girl’s wish to study even if she has to stay away from parents will fill your heart with pride

While we keep cribbing about life despite having so many luxuries, we forget that there are thousands of little kids who don’t even have the most basic things in life, including the privilege to study in a school. In a Facebook post by Humans of Bombay, the young girl narrated her heartfelt wish to stay away from parents simply so that she could study.

Read what the girl studying in fifth grade had to say:

“I’m from a small village…my parents live there, but I live here with my aunt and uncle because I want to study. They tell me that I’m a big girl because I have entered the 5th grade — and I want to prove them right, so today morning I filled out my school form all by myself! I love my school because we learn so many new things everyday. In spite of being a Marathi Medium school they teach us how to speak Hindi and English and I’m so excited to learn more words in both!”

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I don’t know yet…anything that makes my parents feel proud. They’ve sent me so far away from them only so that I can study — I want to achieve so much that they can tell the whole village about me. I miss them so much and I know they miss me too, but whenever I feel this way, I just open my books and start studying because that’s what makes me feel closest to them.”

