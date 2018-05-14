‘Ghar se nikalte hi…’ These highly relatable ‘before and after’ memes have left desi Twitterati in splits

This time, the memes are not just funny. They are adorable (look out for memes on cute pugs) and even inspiring (three cheers to women empowerment)! This time, the memes are not just funny. They are adorable (look out for memes on cute pugs) and even inspiring (three cheers to women empowerment)!

Remember the ‘If you don’t love me at my worst, then you don’t deserve me at my best’ series of tweets that went on to inspire so many memes on social media that you probably had a hard time keeping track? Well, guess what? The harvest seems to be bountiful on the Internet, given how the number of memes (much thanks to Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone) seem to have increased. And now, another meme pattern has caught the attention of the Netizens. Absolutely desi at heart, the meme works on the lines of how people get out of their houses and turn into an absolutely different version of themselves in transit. And this time, the memes are not just funny. They are adorable (look out for memes on cute pugs) and even inspiring (three cheers to women empowerment)!

Among our favourites is that of a Twitter user who shows captain cool MS Dhoni stepping out of his house, only to get his hands on all the trophies and felicitations he can, while he is in ‘transit’. Get the format? Here are other equally endearing and rib-tickling ones we found on the micro-blogging site.

Dressing Kuch Dur

Room se

nikalte Chalte

hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/kfJR3TQeYH — Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) May 13, 2018

Ghar se Kuch Dur

nikalte Chalte

hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/qtRrFWEksd — TheKidFromSpaceX🚀 (@ShutUpSuneil) May 13, 2018

salary Kuch Din

Milte Nikalte

hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/RU4tG9pcd6 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 13, 2018

Ghar se Kuch Dur

nikalte Chalte

hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/adEuS5hzKu — Rishabh (@jokebazz) May 13, 2018

Ghar se Kuch Dur

nikalte Chalte

hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/y3NnIVuWBr — Hunट₹₹♂ (@nickhunterr) May 13, 2018

apni gali se kuch door niklte hi chalte hi pic.twitter.com/KSeU4tZR1R — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) May 13, 2018

Ghar se Kuch Dur

nikalte Chalte

hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/XM8yqr3IMX — Manish Waghela (@iManishWaghela) May 13, 2018

Crease se Kuch Dur

nikalte Chalte

hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/UF0oE2Ph4H — Bade Chote (@badechote) May 13, 2018

Ghar se Kuch Dur

nikalte Chalte

hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/JHrt3NF9wZ — H. (@ThatLocalGuy) May 13, 2018

Ghar se Kuch Dur

nikalte Chalte

hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/gZq5L1i8FU — साधु ™🚩 (@Sadhu_DD) May 11, 2018

Have a just as funny meme of the similar tenor in mind? Shoot ’em at the comments’ section below.

