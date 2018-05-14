Follow Us:
Monday, May 14, 2018
‘Ghar se nikalte hi…’ These highly relatable ‘before and after’ memes have left desi Twitterati in splits

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 14, 2018 1:49:55 pm
This time, the memes are not just funny. They are adorable (look out for memes on cute pugs) and even inspiring (three cheers to women empowerment)!

Remember the ‘If you don’t love me at my worst, then you don’t deserve me at my best’ series of tweets that went on to inspire so many memes on social media that you probably had a hard time keeping track? Well, guess what? The harvest seems to be bountiful on the Internet, given how the number of memes (much thanks to Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone) seem to have increased. And now, another meme pattern has caught the attention of the Netizens. Absolutely desi at heart, the meme works on the lines of how people get out of their houses and turn into an absolutely different version of themselves in transit. And this time, the memes are not just funny. They are adorable (look out for memes on cute pugs) and even inspiring (three cheers to women empowerment)!

Among our favourites is that of a Twitter user who shows captain cool MS Dhoni stepping out of his house, only to get his hands on all the trophies and felicitations he can, while he is in ‘transit’. Get the format? Here are other equally endearing and rib-tickling ones we found on the micro-blogging site.

Have a just as funny meme of the similar tenor in mind? Shoot ’em at the comments’ section below.

