Latest News

Gautam Gambhir starts ‘community kitchen’ to help the poor; Shah Rukh Khan, Twitterati shower love

Ace cricketer Gautam Gambhir has started a new venture to help the less privileged by feeding the poor and building a platform that works towards not letting anyone sleep hungry under the Gautam Gambhir Foundation. The move has received a lot of positive response not only from fans but celebs as well.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 2, 2017 7:49 pm
gautam gambhir, ggf foundation, shah rukh khan, srk gautam gambhir, gautam gambhir helps poor, no one will sleep hungry, gautam gambhir helps hungry and poor, indian express, indian express news What an initiative! (Source: Gautam Gambhir/Twitter)
Related News

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir is known for taking a strong stand on social issues and has often raised his voice for Indian soldiers. Taking another positive step, the 35-year-old has started a new venture to help the less privileged by feeding the poor and building a platform to not let anyone sleep hungry.

Under the Gautam Gambhir Foundation, a free community kitchen was started this Monday, July 31. Sharing all about his initiative on Twitter, the former Indian opener wrote, “Won World Cups, Won IPLs,beaten http://opponents.Now  time 2 win hearts & beat hunger. Community Kitchen #1 by Gautam Gambhir Foundation.”

The announcement of the initiative met with a lot of positive response, from not only the cricketer’s fans but also from celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan.

Take a look at his tweet here.

Not just that, the left-handed batsman was also spotted serving food to the needy. Posting a sneak peek picture from the campaign in another tweet, he wrote, “Compassion in my heart, a plate in my hand & a prayer on my lips ‘No one should sleep hungry’.”

Admiring his good deed, actor Shah Rukh Khan also took to Twitter to express his happiness and tweeted back to him, saying: “Let me know my Captain how I can be of use to ur initiative. Bless u!”

In response to his words, Gambhir said, “Many thanks Bhai, u r constantly with me in each & every helping dat GGF offers…learnt a lot from u about being generous yet humble.”

His wonderful step has garnered a lot of attention in the eyes of the common folk, and Twitterati couldn’t stop showering love on the social media networking platform. Take a look at some reactions here.

What do you think of his campaign? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 02: Latest News