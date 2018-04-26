Gautam Gambhir says no to Rs 2.8 crore salary after stepping down; Twitterati hail the former captain’s decision

Gautam Gambhir is possibly the first IPL captain who has decided to forego his salary due to non-performance. (Source: BCCI) Gautam Gambhir is possibly the first IPL captain who has decided to forego his salary due to non-performance. (Source: BCCI)

Gautam Gambhir, who recently stepped down as the captain of Delhi Daredevils after the team lost five of their six games, has now also decided to forego his entire Rs 2.8 crore salary along with taking the full responsibility for the team’s catastrophic performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League. This is possibly the first time in IPL that a captain has decided to abstain from taking his salary due to non-performance.

The decision of Gambhir’s resignation came after a weak performance placed the team at the bottom of the IPL 2018 table. Taking his place would be Shreyas Iyer, former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper. The cricketer will now lead the franchise for the rest of the IPL 11 series.

The announcement of Gambhir’s resignation was made public on April 25 in a press conference. The cricketer also tweeted it to his followers later on. “Gautam has decided that he won’t take any salary from the franchise for the season. He will play remaining part of IPL for the Delhi Daredevils for free,” a source privy to the development later told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

True, that I’ve stepped down from DD captaincy. Just to clarify it was my call, nothing from the management or coaching staff. I may not be leading from the front but I will be the last man standing for @DelhiDaredevils. No individual bigger than d team. Very much a #DilDIlli — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 25, 2018

However, both decisions taken by Gambhir have left many upset on social media. While some hailed the captain for taking responsibility, other spoke about cricket politics and how this move won’t change anything. “I am not a die Hard Gautam Gambhir fan. But whenever i see this man in Trouble it really hurts. He deserves Better. Didn’t understand the logic behind this. But I am totally disagree with Gautam Gambhir’s step,” were one of the comments that followed the announcement.

I am not a die Hard Gautam Gambhir fan. But whenever i see this man in Trouble it really hurts.

He deserves Better.

Didn’t understand the logic behind this. But I am totally disagree with Gautam Gambhir’s step.#GautamGambhir #delhidaredevils pic.twitter.com/0VIYtPKnFm — •Sudhanshu• (@beingsudhanshu_) April 25, 2018

I supported #DD this season only because #GautamGambhir choose himself as the captain of the team, but as #gauti stepped down as the captain of team, I too step down as a supporter of Delhi Daredevils!!!#We_will_always_be_with_you_Gauti😓😓 — Ajay Pandey (@MBian01898) April 25, 2018

#GautamGambhir salute.. but this is hurting all gautam fans ..after many years seeing him not doing captaincy…. @GautamGambhir he is the boss .. pic.twitter.com/ucEeb0vwbH — Rahmat Ali (@iam_R_ALI) April 26, 2018

Lead KKR from 2011 to 2017 : There was no panic, no press conference, nothing from team owners or management. Went to DD & played 6 matches : Had to step down immediately. #GautamGambhir — Abhishek 🇮🇳 #408 #KKR 💜 (@ImAbhishek7_) April 25, 2018

After Stepping Down From Captaincy, Gautam Gambhir Says He’ll Play #IPL Matches For Free Without Taking Any Salary. He Was Bought By Delhi Daredevils For 2.8 Crores. Salute To Him For Such Brave Decisions. 🙏👏 #DilDilli #GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/iTYy2kE4mW — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) April 26, 2018

If Delhi Management feels Gautam Gambhir stepping down will help their cause they are in for some more trouble. #GautamGambhir #DelhiDaredevils — Suranya (@suranyasg) April 25, 2018

Gauti If It’s Your Decision Then We Are With You & Supporting You In It But Just Wanna Say Deeply Hurt After Hearing The News 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😓😓😓😓😓😓😓😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#GautamGambhir — 🐷 Droga Chappu Singh 🐷 (@ChappuDroga) April 25, 2018

