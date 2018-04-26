Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Gautam Gambhir says no to Rs 2.8 crore salary after stepping down; Twitterati hail the former captain’s decision

Gautam Gambhir's resignation came after a weak performance placed the team at the bottom of the IPL 2018 table. Taking his place would be Shreyas Iyer, former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper, who will now lead the franchise for the rest of the IPL 11 series.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 26, 2018 10:37:48 pm
gautam gambhir, Gautam Gambhir foregos salary, gambhir steps down, delhi dardevils, delhi daredevils captain,, ipl 2018, indian premier league, ipl news, indian express Gautam Gambhir is possibly the first IPL captain who has decided to forego his salary due to non-performance. (Source: BCCI)
Related News

Gautam Gambhir, who recently stepped down as the captain of Delhi Daredevils after the team lost five of their six games, has now also decided to forego his entire Rs 2.8 crore salary along with taking the full responsibility for the team’s catastrophic performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League. This is possibly the first time in IPL that a captain has decided to abstain from taking his salary due to non-performance.

The decision of Gambhir’s resignation came after a weak performance placed the team at the bottom of the IPL 2018 table. Taking his place would be Shreyas Iyer, former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper. The cricketer will now lead the franchise for the rest of the IPL 11 series.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018: Virat Kohli lost to MS Dhoni, but their ‘bromance’ hug at RCB vs CSK match is winning the Internet

The announcement of Gambhir’s resignation was made public on April 25 in a press conference. The cricketer also tweeted it to his followers later on. “Gautam has decided that he won’t take any salary from the franchise for the season. He will play remaining part of IPL for the Delhi Daredevils for free,” a source privy to the development later told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

However, both decisions taken by Gambhir have left many upset on social media. While some hailed the captain for taking responsibility, other spoke about cricket politics and how this move won’t change anything. “I am not a die Hard Gautam Gambhir fan. But whenever i see this man in Trouble it really hurts. He deserves Better. Didn’t understand the logic behind this. But I am totally disagree with Gautam Gambhir’s step,” were one of the comments that followed the announcement.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy was no issue, Delhi Daredevils batsmen failed, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Read some more tweets posted on the micro-blogging site here.

What do you think about Gautam Gambhir’s decision? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now