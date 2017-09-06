Gauri Lankesh shot dead: Twitter flooded with mournful tweets for the brave journalist

Gauri Lankesh: A brave voice silenced. (Source: File Photo) Gauri Lankesh: A brave voice silenced. (Source: File Photo)

Senior journalist, editor and activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her doorstep in Bengaluru West on Tuesday evening. Four bullets pierced through the 55-year-old’s chest, and she was found lying in a pool of blood after she stepped outside her car and flung open the gates of her house at around 8pm. Known for her fearless and outspoken attitude, the editor of Kannada weekly Lankesh Patrike had been convicted in a defamation case filed by BJP MP Prahlad Joshi over a report published in her paper for six months. However, she was out on bail. The 2008 article alleged that Joshi was involved in corruption and murder.

Ever since the news of Lankesh’s death reached social media, heartbroken messages of grief and anger poured in from politicians and journalists. Many journalists also staged protests outside Lankesh’s residence in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and other congregations and protests have been organised across the country. Condemning her murder, Twitterati filled the networking site with deep condolences and disheartened tweets. Here are some reactions.

Journalism is nothing without courage. Democracy is nothing without dissent. You had plenty of both #GauriLankesh You live on as inspiration — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) September 5, 2017

To kill someone for their views is not Democracy, its beginnings of a Banana Republic, where violence speaks louder than words #GauriLankesh — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) September 6, 2017

#GauriLankesh was in my batch at IIMC. An idealist leftist. In the end, became victim of the same politics she believed in and fought for. — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 6, 2017

#Gauri Lankesh shot dead outside her home.Shocking Devastating. Dabholkar Pansare Kalburgi Culprits must be punished — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 5, 2017

They say the pen is mightier than the sword.

Unfortunately, today, the gun is mightier than the pen.

RIP #gaurilankesh

May voices never die. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 5, 2017

Shocking and blood curdling to hear about the murder of Gauri Lankesh. These monstrous criminals must be nailed n dealt with sternly — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) September 5, 2017

As a friend, colleague & admirer for decades shocked & shattered to hear of the murder of Gauri Lankesh,one of India’s gutsiest journalists — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) September 5, 2017

Murder of #GauriLankesh is an assault on freedom. Her ideology irrelevant. Police investigation must be swift, killers booked, justice done — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) September 6, 2017

1. #GauriLankesh tweets just hours before her murder point out fingers on her own fraternity

2.She was working on karnataka govt corruption pic.twitter.com/GH2oWWKyXJ — Sheetal (@sheetal_tweets) September 6, 2017

Shocked # murder of #Gauri Lankesh Admired her gutsy writing .role model to women journalists . — Anurradha Prasad (@anurradhaprasad) September 5, 2017

In the fight for India, in the struggle against Hindutva/fascism, a million Gauri Lankeshs will rise. #IAmGauri — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) September 6, 2017

Saddened by the murder of #GauriLankesh. India wasn’t supposed to be a country where journalists are silenced by bullets. Her voice rings on — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 5, 2017

Dhabolkar , Pansare, Kalburgi , and now Gauri Lankesh . If one kind of people are getting killed which kind of people are the killers . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 5, 2017

Is it a crime to be a vociferous rationalist in India? #RIP #gauri Lankesh #journalist — Atheist Angel (@atheistangel52) September 5, 2017

As a rookie journo, I discovered Bangalore riding pillion on Gauri Lankesh’s mobike. She was truly one of a kind. Hard to believe she’s gone — Seema Goswami (@seemagoswami) September 5, 2017

A brave voice silenced #Gauri Lankesh — Shrinivas Karkala (@s_karkala) September 5, 2017

Recently, Lankesh had taken a strong stand for freedom of press and had criticised the “fake news” propaganda. Sharing her opinions on Twitter, she had written, “Why do i feel that some of ‘us’ are fighting between ourselves? we all know our “biggest enemy”. can we all please concentrate on that? Ok some of us commit mistakes like sharing fake posts. let us warn each other then. and not try to expose each other. peace… comrades.”

