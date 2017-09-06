Only in Express

Gauri Lankesh shot dead: Twitter flooded with mournful tweets for the brave journalist

Senior journalist, editor and activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her doorstep in Bengaluru West on Tuesday evening. Ever since the news of her death reached social media, heartbroken messages of grief and anger poured in from politicians and journalists.

Gauri Lankesh: A brave voice silenced.
Senior journalist, editor and activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her doorstep in Bengaluru West on Tuesday evening. Four bullets pierced through the 55-year-old’s chest, and she was found lying in a pool of blood after she stepped outside her car and flung open the gates of her house at around 8pm. Known for her fearless and outspoken attitude, the editor of Kannada weekly Lankesh Patrike had been convicted in a defamation case filed by BJP MP Prahlad Joshi over a report published in her paper for six months. However, she was out on bail. The 2008 article alleged that Joshi was involved in corruption and murder.

Ever since the news of Lankesh’s death reached social media, heartbroken messages of grief and anger poured in from politicians and journalists. Many journalists also staged protests outside Lankesh’s residence in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and other congregations and protests have been organised across the country. Condemning her murder, Twitterati filled the networking site with deep condolences and disheartened tweets. Here are some reactions.

Recently, Lankesh had taken a strong stand for freedom of press and had criticised the “fake news” propaganda. Sharing her opinions on Twitter, she had written, “Why do i feel that some of ‘us’ are fighting between ourselves? we all know our “biggest enemy”. can we all please concentrate on that? Ok some of us commit mistakes like sharing fake posts. let us warn each other then. and not try to expose each other. peace… comrades.”

