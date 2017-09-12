‘#IAmGauri’: Photos, videos from Bengaluru protest rally against Gauri Lankesh’s murder

A sea of protesters gathered to raise their voice on the streets of Bengaluru. (Source: File Photo) A sea of protesters gathered to raise their voice on the streets of Bengaluru. (Source: File Photo)

Veteran journalist Gauri Lankesh was brutally murdered on the evening of September 5 when unidentified assailants fired shots at her from a close range. The writer, activist and editor of Kannada weekly Lankesh Patrike lost her life after the cold-blooded incident, which is being seen as a serious threat to the freedom of the press. Feisty and fearless, Lankesh was known for her bold and outspoken views — right from communalism to Hindutva politics.

While the ill-fated episode sent shock waves across the nation, some Twitter users wrote derogatory words for her even after her death. Recently, thousands gathered in Bengaluru to protest against the dastardly act. Flashing placards, a sea of protesters gathered to raise their voice on the streets of the city and held posters that read, “We are all Gauri.” Reportedly, the rally began at Bengaluru railway station and ended at the Central College grounds.

Videos and pictures from the rally have been doing the rounds of the Internet. “ # IAmGauri Commemorative edition of Gauri Lankesh Patrike released at bangalore resistance event Her mother says ‘you are all gauri’,” one user posted, while another tweeted, “As a citizen of a democratic country, I would prefer dying rather than letting these perverts supress my voice. # IAmGauri .”

“Assassination has never changed the history of the world. Gandhi statues are all over the world & Godse stays in dark ashes only. # IAmGauri,” a Twitter wrote. A lot of people wore a black band as a mark of protest.

I am the rationalist.

I am not bhakt.

I am independent.

I live in a democratic country.

I am a free thinker.#IAmGauri — Shubham Verma (@stud_shubh) September 12, 2017

#iamgauri

Freedom comes when we demand it! It’s high time to stand with the brave! I’m with #GauriLankesh — Gyanita Sinha (@Gyanita14) September 12, 2017

RELIGION OF PEACE PEOPLE PROTESTING AT #IAmGauri RALLY pic.twitter.com/fC2jJgAqIV — ramesh alekar (@RameshAlekar) September 12, 2017

Assassination has never changed the history of the world. Gandhi statues are all over the world & Godse stays in dark ashes only.#IAmGauri pic.twitter.com/OKTv42rUGR — Dr. Sania 🇮🇳 (@DrSaniaMaan) September 6, 2017

A special edition of Gauri Lankesh Patrike is released. “This is the writing they wanted to silence. Here, take a louder voice!” #IAmGauri pic.twitter.com/YnnsImaxrW — Rohini Mohan (@rohini_mohan) September 12, 2017

#IamGauri protest takes Bengaluru by storm. Thousands gather at Bengaluru city railway station pic.twitter.com/kRXRjLEKmb — Anusha Ravi (@anusharavi10) September 12, 2017

Massive turnout at the March/Rally against the #GauriLankeshMurder in Bangalore today. Say No to Hate & Sangh terror. Jai Hind! #IAmGauri pic.twitter.com/5kH25nu2EI — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) September 12, 2017

For free thinking. For calling spade a spade. #IAmGauri — Osumeeeera (@awesum1715) September 12, 2017

