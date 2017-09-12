Only in Express

‘#IAmGauri’: Photos, videos from Bengaluru protest rally against Gauri Lankesh’s murder

Protesting Gauri Lankesh's murder, a sea of protesters gathered to raise their voice on the streets of Bengaluru and held posters that read, "We are all Gauri." Videos and pictures from the rally have been doing the rounds of the Internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 12, 2017 5:53 pm
i am gauri, gauri lankesh, gauri lankesh murder, gauri lankesh death, gauri lankesh shot dead, gauri lankesh twitter reactions, gauri lankesh tweets, i am gauri tweets, indian express, indian express news A sea of protesters gathered to raise their voice on the streets of Bengaluru. (Source: File Photo)
Veteran journalist Gauri Lankesh was brutally murdered on the evening of September 5 when unidentified assailants fired shots at her from a close range. The writer, activist and editor of Kannada weekly Lankesh Patrike lost her life after the cold-blooded incident, which is being seen as a serious threat to the freedom of the press. Feisty and fearless, Lankesh was known for her bold and outspoken views — right from communalism to Hindutva politics.

While the ill-fated episode sent shock waves across the nation, some Twitter users wrote derogatory words for her even after her death. Recently, thousands gathered in Bengaluru to protest against the dastardly act. Flashing placards, a sea of protesters gathered to raise their voice on the streets of the city and held posters that read, “We are all Gauri.” Reportedly, the rally began at Bengaluru railway station and ended at the Central College grounds.

Videos and pictures from the rally have been doing the rounds of the Internet. “#IAmGauri Commemorative edition of Gauri Lankesh Patrike released at bangalore resistance event Her mother says ‘you are all gauri’,” one user posted, while another tweeted, “As a citizen of a democratic country, I would prefer dying rather than letting these perverts supress my voice. #IAmGauri .”

“Assassination has never changed the history of the world. Gandhi statues are all over the world & Godse stays in dark ashes only. #IAmGauri,” a Twitter wrote. A lot of people wore a black band as a mark of protest.

  1. N
    neem
    Sep 12, 2017 at 7:13 pm
    It is a shame to note those who care a hoot about the security of the nation and threatening its 1.30 billion people by their speech and their articles to be in power now they want protection to continue their dirty job.This is just fooling the people of India.
    Reply
    1. S
      selva
      Sep 12, 2017 at 7:02 pm
      all these news outlet should also do a review of the 'news' gowri reported...the language she used against people she didnt like... of course, that doesnt mean she should be murdered...but she is no saint or rationalist as she has been projected. she was one of those trying to get her feet into politics by foulmouthing one group...
      Reply
      1. H
        hari
        Sep 12, 2017 at 6:51 pm
        The same people r so silent on the killing spree of RSS activists in Kerala n karnataka. The same people r silent on the communal attacks n killings of Hindus in west Bengal. No doubt y bjp is gathering more support everyday around India. Sun hipocricy actually help bjp to consolidate most Hindu votes . Thanks to fake liberals
        Reply
