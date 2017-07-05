Funniest Twitter memes on Rajkummar Rao’s unbelievable body transformation

Rao shared the massive transformation his body has gone through — a la Aamir Khan for Dangal way — on social media with the caption ‘Building a character. Nothing gives me more high than the process of exploring someone else’s life on screen’. (Source: Madan Chikna/Twitter) Rao shared the massive transformation his body has gone through — a la Aamir Khan for Dangal way — on social media with the caption ‘Building a character. Nothing gives me more high than the process of exploring someone else’s life on screen’. (Source: Madan Chikna/Twitter)

Rajkummar Rao, one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, is known for getting into the skin of the character he is to portray. Recently, his role as a 324-year-old man in Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s film Raabta made quite a lot of noise in the film circuit. The hard work that Rao had put into looking the part reflected on screen, so much that not even a long, close look would lead anybody to believe that this was him!

Now, the actor has shared a collage of three stages of his looks, which is an alarming transformation from how he looked in his two recently released movies — Behen Hogi Teri and Trapped to how he is going to look in Bose, his upcoming film. While most people on the Internet are yet to come to terms with his look, others have got down to business — make hilarious memes of the collage.

This is Rao’s tweet that generated the buzz on Twitter.

Building a character. Nothing gives me more high than the process of exploring someone else’s life on screen 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/diLW4rODvk — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) July 5, 2017

And here are some of the memes the picture has resulted in on the micro-blogging site.

Pic 1: My Gym Instructor see me like this

Pic 2: I look at myself like this

Pic 3: My Mom see me like this pic.twitter.com/ezUIcMRZ6d — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) July 5, 2017

1. Living with a gym freak

2. Living in hostel

3. Living with parents pic.twitter.com/Xymvc4oUFF — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) July 5, 2017

Bank account 1. Beginning of month

2. Middle of month

3. Month end pic.twitter.com/y4Ceb6zI9P — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 5, 2017

Pic 1: you Pic 2: you dating a south Delhi girl Pic 3: after marrying the girl of your mom’s choice pic.twitter.com/YoMbOnN0a8 — THAT RANDOM Guy (@Soundhumor) July 5, 2017

●When you return from Hostel

●At home

●When you return from Granny’s place. pic.twitter.com/AazoyUh0m1 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 5, 2017

1. Married

2. Live in

3. Single pic.twitter.com/qVieH1vhem — Joker (@JokerBazzz) July 5, 2017

Rao shared the massive transformation his body has gone through — a la Aamir Khan for Dangal — on social media with the caption, “Building a character. Nothing gives me more high than the process of exploring someone else’s life on screen.” But it seems many on Twitter thought just too much into it and captions like “Beginning of month, Middle of month, Month end”, “When you return from Hostel, At home, When you return from Granny’s place.”, etc., began doing the rounds of Twitter.

