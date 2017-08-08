Mumbai Police tweets out important message to curb stalking, harassment

The Mumbai Police’s Twitter account shared the Facebook post of a woman who found that she was being stalked. (Source: File Photo) The Mumbai Police’s Twitter account shared the Facebook post of a woman who found that she was being stalked. (Source: File Photo)

Mumbai Police has time and again proven that they have an absolutely savage social media game. From making pop culture references to cracking jokes as a means of sending across socially relevant messages to people, the Twitter team of the department has proven to be a rather witty one. But there is more to the tweets from the Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle. This time, it is their message to curb stalking and emphasising on the safety of women that has got Netizens to sit up and take notice.

The Mumbai Police Twitter account shared the Facebook post of a woman who found that she was being stalked. Instead of keeping quiet or getting scared, she decided to speak up and report the stalker, which in turn enabled the police to nab him. The Twitter handle shared her Facebook post with the message, “Being stalked?Report crime to enable us track D stalker down.A 36 yr old IT Engineer arrested by Amboli Pstn for stalking 2 women #Dial100”.

Being stalked?Report crime to enable us track D stalker down.A 36 yr old IT Engineer arrested by Amboli Pstn for stalking 2 women #Dial100 pic.twitter.com/a687iWo9UP — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 8, 2017

This is her Facebook post.

“This is shocking and nerve wrecking !

In the last 10 years, I’ve always felt safe in Bombay, and in the same breath have always cursed Delhi! But last night showed me a different side to my ‘not so safe anymore’ city!

2 women and 2 kids in a car together don’t stop a random man from stalking and following you upto your house and ringing your door bell at 2am!

He dint have any fear in his eyes, a fear of being captured by security cameras , interrogation by security guards or threats of Police! He just hung around coolly in his car long after the incident very comfortable in getting his pictures clicked!

So here they are! Please do circulate and make others aware of this mans possible psychotic streak!

However , a police complaint has been lodged, and I’m awaiting to find out more details on him to take further necessary actions!

But well what a Rakhi! In the end you have to protect your own self.”

Recently, a Haryana IAS officer’s daughter, Varnika Kundu, had written a similar harrowing experience on Facebook about being stalked for 7km around midnight on August 4 by Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar. The incident sent shock waves across the country, raising concerns over safety of women.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd