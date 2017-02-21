From breaking marriage stereotypes to travelling, the story of this 79-year-old from Pune will inspire you

At a time when marriage was considered inevitable and women’s choices were not paid heed to, this elderly woman did not get married, because she did not like anybody! (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) At a time when marriage was considered inevitable and women’s choices were not paid heed to, this elderly woman did not get married, because she did not like anybody! (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

People that we come across everyday — the traffic policeman who smiles at you, the lady who cleans in your office, the man at the shop near your house, the watchman — would have interesting life-stories to narrate. So much so, some might even inspire you. Yes, everybody we have met, at one point or the other, have endearing values. Humans of India, a Facebook page curating motivating stories of people across the country, recently shared the story of an elderly woman who helps the police manage traffic in Pune. She might go unnoticeable during the busy traffic in Pune, but the 79-year-old’s story is winning the hearts of many. At a time when marriage was considered inevitable and women’s choices were not paid heed to, this elderly woman did not get married, because she did not like anybody!

Also, she loves riding her Vespa and dreams to travel, once she retires.

Read her inspiring story here.

Read the Facebook post here.

“I didn’t get married. Because in our time, the traditional system where the boy comes to see the girl over tea , was what decided the marriage. Since I didn’t agree with that, I told my father that I won’t get married this way. But if I do happen to like somebody , I will tell him honestly. And he respected my wishes . Eventually I did meet a few people who I liked , but I never asked them , and life moved on. But I have so many social contact , that I’ve never felt lonely at all!”

Now, I have been working with traffic control for the last 16 years. The traffic in Pune is hardly disciplined , so as a help to the police force , we started working under a trust called ‘Nirdhaar’. In the year 2000, we started a scheme called ‘ Schoolgate Volunteers’ under which we regulate the traffic outside schools when during its opening and closing hours. I go to three such places throughout the day. I am 79 years old, but I’ve decided that I will continue doing this job till my body supports me.

I love driving . I have participated in many rallies and have won many trophies as well. My first rally was on a scooter .In 1970, I took part in the rally from Nagpur to Mumbai , where I covered 896 km on my Vespa. I was the only female participant from all over India. Since then , this has become my passion. I’ve taken the scooter to Tasgaon, Sangli, BIjapur; driven my 1934 Austin to Bombay and Hyderabad; and taken this Ambassador to Ratnagiri in 7 hours. I’ve decided that once I retire from this traffic control job , I will drive to the Vidarbha – Marathwada region, since I’ve never explored those parts of India.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd