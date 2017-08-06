Friendship Day 2017: How Twitterati’s celebrating the day with a pinch of salt

Happy friendship day? Happy friendship day?

Every year there are certain days that are kept aside to celebrate the significance of special people in our lives. It obviously begins with ourselves as we celebrate our birthdays and then then gradually moves to our parents, siblings, grandparents. Though it is absolutely fitting that their contribution is celebrated, there are also others who may not be part of our immediate family but are just as important — friends. Friends are the family we have chosen for ourselves and just like them they stick around with us through thick and thin. We not only confide all our secrets in them but also look out for them to guide us as and when we are at a fix. Friendship Day is dedicated to these kind souls who love us selflessly.

This year August 6 is being celebrated as Friendship Day and social media is buzzing with wishes.

Here is how Twitterati are celebrating Friendship Day in the virtual world, with a touch of humour obviously.

After appraisal when my Boss sends me #FriendshipDay wishes 😉 pic.twitter.com/SqImgGzyQQ — R J V (@rajivaluri) August 6, 2017

Someone is clearly not pleased.

Snakes sending #FriendshipDay wishes. People who were there every other days don’t give a fuck about this day. — Afreen Khan (@thebawsey) August 5, 2017

Clearly Friendship Day is not for all.

#FriendshipDay am I the only one who didn’t even have a single friend who wishes me.. #friendshipday2017 — Basit Dar (@imBasitdar) August 6, 2017

Wise words by Anand Mahindra.

#FriendshipDay Don’t mean to be sombre. Friends certainly share good times.But friendship is at its strongest when we can lean on each other pic.twitter.com/9Byi08iP6j — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2017

Surround yourself with:

The inspired.

The passionate.

The motivated.

The grateful.

The open-minded.

The honest.

The loyal#FriendshipDay — Sunil Sharma (@realSunilSharma) August 6, 2017

Truer words were not spoken.

A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself. Friendship is one mind in two bodies.#Happy #FriendshipDay 👫👬👭 pic.twitter.com/YxJpUSgl4m — Er P K Prajapati ❁ (@ErPKP) August 6, 2017

Good friends are hard to find,

Harder to leave & impossible to forget.. 😊

Wishing u all a very Happy #FriendshipDay ❤ — 👒Cɽāzý Ģirł👒 (@RNarang3) August 6, 2017

Indeed.

When a Friend does something wrong ,don’t forget all The Things They did right. happy Friendship day Frnds#FriendshipDay — Trinath Bandaru(Tri) (@3_10_b) August 6, 2017

You can be a cynic or a romantic, but you cannot deny the importance of friends in your lives. They assume different roles at different points in our lives. They may some times seem reliant on us, but their shoulders are always ready for us whenever we feel down. They come without conditions and through their presence open a world in us we did not know existed before.

