Friendship Day 2017: How Twitterati’s celebrating the day with a pinch of salt

You can be a cynic or a romantic, but you cannot deny the importance of friends in your lives. They assume different roles at different points in our lives. They may some times seem reliant on us, but their shoulders are always ready for us whenever we feel down. They come without conditions and through their presence open a world in us we did not know existed before.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 6, 2017 5:27 pm
friendship day, friendship day wishes, funny friendship day wishes, twitterati wish friendship day, indian express, indian express news Happy friendship day?
Every year there are certain days that are kept aside to celebrate the significance of special people in our lives. It obviously begins with ourselves as we celebrate our birthdays and then then gradually moves to our parents, siblings, grandparents. Though it is absolutely fitting that their contribution is celebrated, there are also others who may not be part of our immediate family but are just as important — friends. Friends are the family we have chosen for ourselves and just like them they stick around with us through thick and thin. We not only confide all our secrets in them but also look out for them to guide us as and when we are at a fix. Friendship Day is dedicated to these kind souls who love us selflessly.

This year August 6 is being celebrated as Friendship Day and social media is buzzing with wishes.

Here is how Twitterati are celebrating Friendship Day in the virtual world, with a touch of humour obviously.

Someone is clearly not pleased.

Clearly Friendship Day is not for all.

Wise words by Anand Mahindra.

Truer words were not spoken.

Indeed.

