Kapil Mishra faints during press conference, Twitterati raise doubts

Many users also started a captioning contest with the video clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 14, 2017 9:35 pm
kapil mishra, aap, arcind kejriwal, app crisi, kapil mishra fainted, kejriwal kapil mishra fight, kejriwal corruption charges, india news, delhi news, indian express Mishra has been sitting on a fast for a few days now and doctors said he was suffering from dehydration. (Source: PTI)

The tussle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sacked minister Kapil Mishra intensified on Sunday with the latter calling a press conference to disclose the details of purported financial irregularities committed by the Aam Aadmi Party during its donation drive. He even produced few bank details and cheque at the conference. But what really grabbed everyone’s attention was not the documents but how he fainted.

Mishra, briefing the media, alleged that the AAP did not fully disclose to the EC the donations it received during the financial years 2013-14 and 2014-15. Demanding the chief minister to step down, Mishra warned if Kejriwal did not vacate the post by Sunday evening he would visit his residence and “drag him by his collar to Tihar jail”. Minutes later, Mishra, who has been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike since Wednesday, fainted.

He was then shifted to nearby RML hospital where that a doctor said Mishra was suffering from “a little weakness and mild dehydration”. However, Netizens seem to disagree.

The clip of Mishra becoming unconscious has been shared across social media platforms and people are questioning about the timing. Many have pointed that he fainted right when journalists started asking him questions. Twitterati trolled the former Delhi water minister and few even said, “Delhi really has a serious water crisis.” While many deemed it as a “natak” and thought he faked it, doctors have confirmed that he is now stable. Many also alleged that the ‘theatrics’ was dictated by the BJP.

Here’s what Tweeple had to say:

  1. P
    Priyank
    May 14, 2017 at 10:28 pm
    Khujliwal is dumbest mistake by equally dumb delhiliets
    Reply
    1. T
      terry
      May 14, 2017 at 10:03 pm
      By refering to tweets from AAP supporters ridicu Kapil Mishra. You confirm that equally fraud Lutyens media is still supporting the fraudster Kejriwal
      Reply

