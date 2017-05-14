Kapil Mishra faints during press conference, Twitterati raise doubts

Mishra has been sitting on a fast for a few days now and doctors said he was suffering from dehydration. (Source: PTI) Mishra has been sitting on a fast for a few days now and doctors said he was suffering from dehydration. (Source: PTI)

The tussle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sacked minister Kapil Mishra intensified on Sunday with the latter calling a press conference to disclose the details of purported financial irregularities committed by the Aam Aadmi Party during its donation drive. He even produced few bank details and cheque at the conference. But what really grabbed everyone’s attention was not the documents but how he fainted.

Mishra, briefing the media, alleged that the AAP did not fully disclose to the EC the donations it received during the financial years 2013-14 and 2014-15. Demanding the chief minister to step down, Mishra warned if Kejriwal did not vacate the post by Sunday evening he would visit his residence and “drag him by his collar to Tihar jail”. Minutes later, Mishra, who has been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike since Wednesday, fainted.

He was then shifted to nearby RML hospital where that a doctor said Mishra was suffering from “a little weakness and mild dehydration”. However, Netizens seem to disagree.

The clip of Mishra becoming unconscious has been shared across social media platforms and people are questioning about the timing. Many have pointed that he fainted right when journalists started asking him questions. Twitterati trolled the former Delhi water minister and few even said, “Delhi really has a serious water crisis.” While many deemed it as a “natak” and thought he faked it, doctors have confirmed that he is now stable. Many also alleged that the ‘theatrics’ was dictated by the BJP.

Here’s what Tweeple had to say:

BJP leader Neil said “Behosh”. pic.twitter.com/uTWEVr0MHq — Kumauni (@tterIndia) May 14, 2017

.@KapilMishraAAP should have watched some @YouTube videos when people actually fainted.#KapilMishra — Syed Mohd Murtaza (@syedmohdmurtaza) May 14, 2017

The moment journalists asked Kapil Mishra, “What time did you visit CM house?”

He Fainted 😂 #मिश्राजी_की_बकलोलि http://t.co/ulk4M3Qdb1 — Aarti (@aartic02) May 14, 2017

Water problem is for real in Delhi.

Former water resources minister Kapil Mishra fainted due to dehydration @kapilmishra — Rohit Shukla (@RohitSh51518903) May 14, 2017

It is heard that when Kapil Mishra fainted during press confrence, same time Kejriwal also fainted at his home watching Kapil sharma on TV 😂 — Ankit Singh (@ankit_bcet) May 14, 2017

Kapil Mishra fainted after hunger strike. Kejriwal never fainted. गुरु गुड़ रह गया, चेले शक्कर हो गए 😂😂😂😂😂 — matru (@MatruSays) May 14, 2017

Kapil Mishra’s wife after Kapil fainted in today’s press conference. pic.twitter.com/gSE4ZnI532 — Jon Yadav (@AndColorPockeT) May 14, 2017

1. Did anyone observed #KapilMishra caught his hand twice after getting faint. Hahaha. How can one do that after you fainted? — Kamran Nadeem (@KamranNowDeem) May 14, 2017

#मिश्राजी_की_बकलोलि Hahhà. That was extremely hilarious when Kapil Mishra fainted 😂😂. So dramatic — Iron Lady (@98Kelkar) May 14, 2017

When bae’s pregnancy reports are positive.

pic.twitter.com/dKr1xpasU0 — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) May 14, 2017

When you check the electricity bill during summers. pic.twitter.com/vkPHaJBzrL — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 14, 2017

Fnd1: bhai dhoop mai kyu khada hai.. Sun stroke ho jayega

Fnd2: are mujhe kuch nahi hoga re…

*After 20 mins* pic.twitter.com/HnO4nowTbB — Abhay (@Woh_ladka) May 14, 2017

Fnd1: bhai dhoop mai kyu khada hai.. Sun stroke ho jayega

Fnd2: are mujhe kuch nahi hoga re…

*After 20 mins* pic.twitter.com/HnO4nowTbB — Abhay (@Woh_ladka) May 14, 2017

Fnd1: bhai dhoop mai kyu khada hai.. Sun stroke ho jayega

Fnd2: are mujhe kuch nahi hoga re…

*After 20 mins* pic.twitter.com/HnO4nowTbB — Abhay (@Woh_ladka) May 14, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd