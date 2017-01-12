Forget demonetisation woes, now drape Rs 2,000 notes printed saris in style!

On each sari, 504 notes of Rs 2,000 have been printed over its length of six meters. (Source: ANI/Twitter) On each sari, 504 notes of Rs 2,000 have been printed over its length of six meters. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Since its release, the new Rs 2,000 notes have been become a prized possession and a social media star. Even before the demonetisation drive was announced, the pink bills made people go crazy on social media. After the notes were formally launched and people had a hard time getting hands on them, it became the selfie sensation. ATM withdrawal or long queues at banks, a selfie with the ‘pinky’ became a norm in the early days of demonetisation.

While people were still struggling to get the new notes, there were accessories being sold with Rs 2,000 note pictures. Yes, wallets and phone covers with new currency note prints on them quickly flooded local markets across the country. And if that was not enough, the bills had been put up for sale on eBay for lakhs of rupees.

Now, shops in Gujarat are selling saris with the notes’ image. A Surat trader realising India’s love for the new bills printed it on the nine-yards, making it a weird fashion innovation. “Rs 2,000 note is new in India. Few days back saree with Modi ji’s face also came. So, we thought of coming up with this saree. The reason was to try something new,” trader Shiv Shaini told ANI.

On each sari, 504 notes of Rs 2,000 have been printed over its length of six meters. Priced at just Rs 160, the trader claims there is a great demand of these pink drapes in all the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

No matter how exhaustive the demonetisation drive may have been, it has intrigued people’s creativity to the fullest. From note ban songs and poems to saris, it has been a hit funda for evoking talents.

Gujarat: Saree with print of the newly introduced pink-coloured Rs. 2000 note hit Surat markets #demonetisation pic.twitter.com/4tO2Rl41m0 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 11, 2017

