For the love of Tamil culture, this Japanese couple had their dream wedding in Madurai

This Japanese couple had their dream wedding in Madurai. (Source: neerajtyagimbd/Twitter) This Japanese couple had their dream wedding in Madurai. (Source: neerajtyagimbd/Twitter)

Indian weddings are known for great pomp and grandeur. Moreover, the rituals, traditions, song and dance only add to the charm. The fascination is such that bride and groom, Chiharu Obata and Yuto Ninaga, flew down to Madurai all the way from Tokyo to have one such wedding. Their love for Tamil culture and the state made them take vows and saat phere (seven vows around the holy fire) with a South Indian touch.

Their adorable wedding pictures are going viral on social media. According to the reports, the couple had a small marriage in April, 2017 in their home country. However, Obata, who is doing linguistic research in Tamil Nadu since 2014, nurses a special love for the state and its culture. The couple got in touch with a wedding planner and had their wedding arrangements done by them. From exchanging their wedding vows in Tamil to taking the ‘Sathapathi’ around the holy fire, their wedding went strictly by the book.

Couple fly all the way from Japan to get married Hindu-style in Madurai. @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/BSMGK1zBZn — Sanjana Ganesh (@ganesh_sanjana) December 31, 2017

Chiharu N Her Fiance Yuto Niinaga From Japan Who were In TN for Linguistic Research tied the knot Hindu-way in a traditional mandapam,

On Sunday in Madurai

They Did full-fledged Tamil wedding with Hindu rituals In Presence Of Close Family Members who Flew From Tokyo Specially pic.twitter.com/VacoJqRdFy — नीरज त्यागी (@neerajtyagimbd) January 1, 2018

Twitterati have congratulated the couple on social media and are loving their traditional attire.

Wow it’s so beautiful to see these lovely pictures!!! At the same time people in Tamil Nadu are moving towards western style marriages!!! Wonder why — Yogesh (@yk2228) January 2, 2018

For the love of Tamil, this Japanese couple came to Madurai to get married. My favorite story of the day. And such lovely pictures http://t.co/76fpl0UUIn — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) January 2, 2018

They did it for the sake of love and Tamil – Japanese couple marry the Hindu way — manish kumar (@manishkumarbuzy) January 1, 2018

Girl’s research is based on similarities between Japanese and Tamil language. She’s been working on it for 4 years. Was enamoured by the style it seems. She speaks the language fluently :) — Sanjana Ganesh (@ganesh_sanjana) December 31, 2017

Watch the wedding video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd