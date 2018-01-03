Top News

For the love of Tamil culture, this Japanese couple had their dream wedding in Madurai

From exchanging their wedding vows in Tamil to taking the 'Sathapathi' around the holy fire, this Japanese couple flew down to Madurai for their wedding.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 3, 2018 9:26 pm
Indian wedding, big fat indian wedding, tamil wedding, indian wedding culture, Japanese couple marry in India This Japanese couple had their dream wedding in Madurai. (Source: neerajtyagimbd/Twitter)
Indian weddings are known for great pomp and grandeur. Moreover, the rituals, traditions, song and dance only add to the charm. The fascination is such that bride and groom, Chiharu Obata and Yuto Ninaga, flew down to Madurai all the way from Tokyo to have one such wedding. Their love for Tamil culture and the state made them take vows and saat phere (seven vows around the holy fire) with a South Indian touch.

Their adorable wedding pictures are going viral on social media. According to the reports, the couple had a small marriage in April, 2017 in their home country. However, Obata, who is doing linguistic research in Tamil Nadu since 2014, nurses a special love for the state and its culture. The couple got in touch with a wedding planner and had their wedding arrangements done by them. From exchanging their wedding vows in Tamil to taking the ‘Sathapathi’ around the holy fire, their wedding went strictly by the book.

Twitterati have congratulated the couple on social media and are loving their traditional attire.

Watch the wedding video here.

