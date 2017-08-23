Flying HIGH! Roveinai Poumai makes India proud, Twitterati welcome the FIRST Naga lady pilot

Roveinai Poumai: Reaching out for the skies. (Source: Twitter) Roveinai Poumai: Reaching out for the skies. (Source: Twitter)

Rising like a phoenix from the ashes, Roveinai Poumai has brought glory to her state by breaking all barriers and reaching out for the skies. Hailing from the Poumai-Naga tribe in Manipur, she became the first Naga lady pilot in India. Fighting against generations of patriarchy, she became the first girl to bag her pilot’s license in her state. After completing her Commercial Pilot Course and graduating from the Basiar Aviation College in New South Wales, Australia, she has secured a job with the Jet Airways.

Pouring heartfelt messages, people from all across the nation have showered her with compliments on Twitter. “Congratulations Roveinai Poumai, God bless you, may you be inspirational for many women to dream high,” a user wrote, and another one added, “Super proud of Roveinai Poumai! Love North East of India, perhaps the most beautiful part of India. Great region, awesome people.” Among all of them, the Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Dr Jitendra Singh also endowed her with his best wishes.

Check out some reactions on the social media networking website.

Congratulations!

We are all proud of you sis…

Roveinai Poumai, first #Naga woman pilot of commercial airline in #India pic.twitter.com/kCJRFhpifS — Linda Newmai (@lindanewmai) August 20, 2017

Congratulations Roveinai Poumai, God bless you, may you be inspirational for many women to dream high #Naga #India — Srinivas Ganti (@SrinivasGantii) August 22, 2017

Super proud of Roveinai Poumai! Love North East of India, perhaps the most beautiful part of India. Great region, awesome people. http://t.co/XoYLaraJET — Pradeepto B. (@pradeepto) August 21, 2017

Indeed Joyful, Congrats!

We r all proud of u #RoveinaiPoumai , 1st #Naga woman pilot of commercial airline in #India pic.twitter.com/MrV8dzf5Lc — #FindingGaurav © (@confess2gaurav) August 21, 2017

Roveinai Poumai, first #Naga woman pilot of commercial airline, India . Fly high n inspire pic.twitter.com/oBSZTWWT5u — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) August 22, 2017

Women are conquering the world with their feats. A few days ago, Ayesha Aziz became the youngest Kashmiri to become a commercial pilot at 21. What’s more, she was given a student’s pilot license from the Bombay Flying Club at the age of 16. Not just that, another woman — Anny Divya, who hails from Andhra Pradesh — became the world’s youngest woman to command a Boeing 777. The 30-year-old learned to fly a Boeing 737 in Spain after her first flying job with Air India.

