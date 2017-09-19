Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Up to 80% off on furniture, home accessories; and 500-plus fashion brands

Flipkart’s Big Billion Sale has a lot of exciting offers for everyone from Home Appliances to Mobile and electronics. (Source: Flipkart) Flipkart’s Big Billion Sale has a lot of exciting offers for everyone from Home Appliances to Mobile and electronics. (Source: Flipkart)

The Flipkart Big Billion sale is back, and it starts on September 20 through September 24, offering heavy discounts and exclusive deals on gadgets, large appliances, fashion, electronics and apparel. The discounts are expected to roll in a lot of buyers this time. We have here a compiled list of the biggest discounts Flipkart is offering buyers this big billion sale.

Fashion

Fashion and Lifestyle products will have discount offers on 500-plus brands, including Vans, Lakme and Fastrack. Women clothing brands like Libas, Ishin and others are offering discounts from 50 to 80 per cent. In men’s clothing Gant and Nautica have also sliced their prices to half. Woodland shoes can also be availed at a discount of 40 per cent during the sale. There are exchange offers on Armani watches as well with the price cut down to Rs 4,299 from the former Rs 8,495.

Home and Furniture

With hefty discounts on sofa sets, furniture to home appliances such as pressure cookers and gas stoves, one can get up to a 50 per cent off on many of these products. The bedroom and living room furniture – such as shoe cabinets, TV units – have a minimum 30 per cent off. For home accessories such as wallpaper stickers, one can avail a massive discount of over 80 per cent.

Mobiles and gadgets for the techies

One can get a good bargains on Motorola, HTC smartphones, Asus along with a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy S7 and Redmi 4A. Flipkart is also offering a launchpad for Lenovo K8 Plus and Panasonic Eluga Ray 700. The eye-widening prices of these will be brought down to less than Rs 7,000 during the big sale.

Electronics

There are huge discounts on television, refrigerators, washing machines and split ACs of up to 70 per cent. Are you a gamer? Then the discount on gaming laptops are of up to 50 per cent. There is a Rs 15,000 off on exchange offer too. Big screen TVs have up to Rs 70,000 off. There are attractive offers on DSLRs, Apple iPads, Smartwatches and Sony PS4 as well.

The sale this year has an awesome consumer interface by introducing programmes such as No-Cost EMI, Buy-Back Guarantee, Buy Now Pay later and special offers for SBI debit and credit card holders.

