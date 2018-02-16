‘Finding NiMo’ to how to catch Nirav Modi at Taco Bell in US: Twitter reactions to PNB fraud case go viral

Social media, especially Twitter, is where you will find the lighter side of the PNB fraud case against Nirav Modi, with many cracking jokes on the lines of #FindingNiMo, for instance.(Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Social media, especially Twitter, is where you will find the lighter side of the PNB fraud case against Nirav Modi, with many cracking jokes on the lines of #FindingNiMo, for instance.(Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

As the Enforcement Directorate began its probe in the Rs 11,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, Internet users seem to have lost their calm. Around 60 officials of the Enforcement Directorate raided jewellery czar Nirav Modi’s properties in locations like Mumbai, Surat and Delhi. While the billionaire jeweller is not in the country, social media, especially Twitter, is where you will find the lighter side of the incident, with many cracking jokes on the lines of #FindingNiMo, for instance.

People have shared an advertisement for Nirav Modi jewellery starring Siddharth Malhotra and Priyanka Chopra and have called it an “perfect representation” of the state of affairs. Chopra is seen complaining about a colleague who took a loan from her and then “vanished” right after, to Malhotra who is seen preparing to propose to her with an NV ring earlier. “Somewhat apt that this Nirav Modi scam broke on Valentine’s Day. It’s after all the day of LoU,” “Punjab National Bank reports a fraud of $1.8 billion. Thus becoming India’s first Unicon,” “The police should wait for him at the closest Taco Bell there – because every Gujju in the USA makes a pitstop there at least once a day,” are just some of them.

Check out other reactions creating a buzz on the Internet, here.

Finding NiMo. ~a movie by Punjab National Bank — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 15, 2018

If Nirav Modi had linked his Aadhaar none of this would have happened. — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) February 15, 2018

Somewhat apt that this Nirav Modi scam broke on Valentine’s Day. It’s after all the day of LoU. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 16, 2018

Punjab National Bank reports a fraud of $1.8 billion. Thus becoming India’s first Unicon. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 14, 2018

There a Rs. 110000000000 fraud.. And here when I go to remove Rs.20000 from my savings bank account I have to take a token, sign twice at the back of the cheque and cheque & sign has to be reauthorized by the Asst. bank manager. Kya chutiye hai hum log?? — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) February 15, 2018

#NiravModi is in New York near Central Park The police should wait for him at the closest Taco Bell there – because every Gujju in the USA makes a pitstop there at least once a day #WhatAnIdeaSirji — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) February 16, 2018

