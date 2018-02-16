  • Associate Sponsor
‘Finding NiMo’ to how to catch Nirav Modi at Taco Bell in US: Twitter reactions to PNB fraud case go viral

PNB fraud case: Twtterati have shared an advertisement for Nirav Modi jewellery starring Siddharth Malhotra and Priyanka Chopra and have called it an "apt representation" of the state of affairs. Chopra is seen complaining about a colleague who took a loan from her and then "vanished" right after, to Malhotra who is seen preparing to propose to her with an NV ring earlier.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 16, 2018 12:43 pm
nirav modi, pnb fraud case, nirav modi pnb scam, pnb scam nirav modi, finding nimo, finding nimo twitter reactions, nirav modi tweets, nirav modi pnb fraud, Indian express,Indian express news Social media, especially Twitter, is where you will find the lighter side of the PNB fraud case against Nirav Modi, with many cracking jokes on the lines of #FindingNiMo, for instance.(Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

As the Enforcement Directorate began its probe in the Rs 11,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, Internet users seem to have lost their calm. Around 60 officials of the Enforcement Directorate raided jewellery czar Nirav Modi’s properties in locations like Mumbai, Surat and Delhi. While the billionaire jeweller is not in the country, social media, especially Twitter, is where you will find the lighter side of the incident, with many cracking jokes on the lines of #FindingNiMo, for instance.

People have shared an advertisement for Nirav Modi jewellery starring Siddharth Malhotra and Priyanka Chopra and have called it an “perfect representation” of the state of affairs. Chopra is seen complaining about a colleague who took a loan from her and then “vanished” right after, to Malhotra who is seen preparing to propose to her with an NV ring earlier. “Somewhat apt that this Nirav Modi scam broke on Valentine’s Day. It’s after all the day of LoU,” “Punjab National Bank reports a fraud of $1.8 billion. Thus becoming India’s first Unicon,” “The police should wait for him at the closest Taco Bell there – because every Gujju in the USA makes a pitstop there at least once a day,” are just some of them.

Check out other reactions creating a buzz on the Internet, here.

