After female NEET candidate asked to remove innerwear, Twitterati outrage over bizarre insensitivity

Ever since news of a bizarre incident at an exam centre in Kerala started doing the rounds, the social media space has been buzzing. Students in Kerala at a National Eligilibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) centre in Kannur on May 7 for an exam were in for a shock after a female candidate was asked to remove her innerwear, so as to adhere to a stringent dress code.

“My daughter went inside the centre, only to return later and hand me her top innerwear,” said the distressed mother of the candidate. It was apparently the metal hooks in her innerwear that set the alarm off.

The shocker has resulted in heavy outrage on social media, with people questioning the insensitivity that was meted out on the students.

Here are some of the reactions the news generated on Twitter.

DISGUSTING !!! Are students Criminals??

Female NEET candidate in Kannur asked to remove innerwear??http://t.co/eKcn7WHx2M via @IndianExpress — T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) May 8, 2017

Neet observers over zealous #girl student from Kerala had to remove innerwear #where are exam authorities heading? — Devendrakishoejain@g (@Devendrakishoe1) May 8, 2017

http://t.co/dYK3brxiVh

Shame on you.

what if this would have been situation with you? @smritiirani #NEET

Is it #womenempowerment ? — Vidyasagar Ghuge (@VidyasagarGhuge) May 8, 2017

I am sure that some idiots are running Kerala govt if they are harassing girls like this. It’s really unbelievable! http://t.co/w32OBinJul — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 8, 2017

Ridiculous and unhealthy way opted by #CBSE Students asked to take off innerwear, cut pockets and untie hair #NEEThttp://t.co/tcmCxzGmBL — chanchal kumar (@CkJnu85) May 8, 2017

@kamaalrkhan Something not neat about NEET. — Pragya ?? (@Pragyakauths) May 8, 2017

@thenewsminute Are we educated or not?#Kannur -Is it a village, educated or illiterate? Harrasing girls for dress code, my goodness. Shameful to the core! — Charou Rathore (@CharouRathore) May 8, 2017

@IndiaToday To ensure no slip of paper which can help candidate can be taken inside. Should have been done gracefully — Virender (@viren2312) May 8, 2017

The authorities should answer to what happend during the #NEET examination in kerala. They are not terrorists to treat this way #NEET2017 — Thapan Chand (@thapanchand) May 8, 2017

What a crap they are doing in Kerala. Female NEET candidate in Kerala asked to remove innerwear http://t.co/dwafpOnQel — Deepak Pal (@Deepakpal) May 8, 2017

And I thought this was from Neet, Kerala.

Shyyyt! pic.twitter.com/p2PVDcru2J — binu george (@beegeorge) May 8, 2017

According to IANS, another candidate wearing a pair of jeans, was asked to remove a pocket as well as metal buttons from her clothing. “She was wearing jeans. Since it had pockets and metal buttons, they needed to be removed. I went to a shop about three km away from the exam centre and bought a new dress for her after getting the shop opened,” her father said.

While reports claimed that families living nearby the centre volunteered to help the students by arranging them with alternative clothing. “I know of a Muslim family which gave six tops to candidates to wear. Even more shocking was the fact that authorities did not permit anyone to wear full-sleeved top. Those wearing such sleeves had to cut it to make it short-sleeved,” said a parent of one of the candidates. From calling NEET officials “over zealous” to calling the act “disgusting”, “ridiculous” and “unhealthy”, Twitter users minced no words as they called out the bizarre move.

