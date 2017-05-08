Latest News

After female NEET candidate asked to remove innerwear, Twitterati outrage over bizarre insensitivity

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2017 5:26 pm
NEET, neet female innerwear, NEET NEWS, NEET female candidates, female NEET candidates kerala, kerala NEET exam, neet twitter reactions, latest news, latest india news, indian express At the Kannur NEET centre, it was apparently the metal hooks in her innerwear that set the alarm off.(Source: File Photo)

Ever since news of a bizarre incident at an exam centre in Kerala started doing the rounds, the social media space has been buzzing. Students in Kerala at a National Eligilibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) centre in Kannur on May 7 for an exam were in for a shock after a female candidate was asked to remove her innerwear, so as to adhere to a stringent dress code.

“My daughter went inside the centre, only to return later and hand me her top innerwear,” said the distressed mother of the candidate. It was apparently the metal hooks in her innerwear that set the alarm off.

The shocker has resulted in heavy outrage on social media, with people questioning the insensitivity that was meted out on the students.

Here are some of the reactions the news generated on Twitter.

According to IANS, another candidate wearing a pair of jeans, was asked to remove a pocket as well as metal buttons from her clothing. “She was wearing jeans. Since it had pockets and metal buttons, they needed to be removed. I went to a shop about three km away from the exam centre and bought a new dress for her after getting the shop opened,” her father said.

While reports claimed that families living nearby the centre volunteered to help the students by arranging them with alternative clothing. “I know of a Muslim family which gave six tops to candidates to wear. Even more shocking was the fact that authorities did not permit anyone to wear full-sleeved top. Those wearing such sleeves had to cut it to make it short-sleeved,” said a parent of one of the candidates. From calling NEET officials “over zealous” to calling the act “disgusting”, “ridiculous” and “unhealthy”, Twitter users minced no words as they called out the bizarre move.

