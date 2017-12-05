Can you tell your favourite movie without naming it? Tanmay Bhat teamed up with Twitterati to take the challenge

So, what’s your favourite movie? (Don’t reveal the title)! (Source: Tanmay Bhat/Facebook/File Photo) So, what’s your favourite movie? (Don’t reveal the title)! (Source: Tanmay Bhat/Facebook/File Photo)

Your favourite movies can tell a lot about your personality, and maybe that’s why, films have become a huge part of our being. From giving life lessons to taking down memory lane, films are an amazing way to get inspired and to get rid of the stress. So, when a Twitter user asked people to name their favourite movies without revealing its title, Tweeple jumped on the idea and showered a series of filmy dialogues on the Internet.

From quirky hashtags to thought provoking tales, you never know what may hit the right note with social media users. The case was no different when the user, whose Twitter handle goes by the name @mattwhitlockPM, wrote: “Without actually naming the movie, what is your favorite movie?” Soon, his tweet went viral proving that when you’re looking to share something you love, there’s no place better than the Internet. Read his tweet here.

Without actually naming the movie, what is your favorite movie? — Matt (@mattwhitlockPM) November 27, 2017

No sooner did it start trending, many people joined in and confessed their favourites. What’s more, comedian Tanmay Bhat was one of them too. Read some of the responses here… along with the movie names, just in case, you couldn’t guess!

“Hamare yaha ladkiyo ko dakaar marna allowed hi nahi hai” http://t.co/JrTvStOKT4 — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) December 3, 2017

— Queen

“Jahan se tum mujhe laye ho, mein wahan wapas nahi jaana chahti.

Jahan bhi le ja rahe ho, wahan pahunchna nahi chahti.

Par yeh raasta, yeh bahut accha hai.

Mein chahti hoon ki yeh raasta kabhi khatam na ho.” — Anandita Malhotra (@theopengates) December 4, 2017

— Highway

“Itni susu tum laate kahan se ho? Humein toh nahi aati. Yeh taalaab tumne bhara hai?” http://t.co/FUCHS6d7Ns — Imagination Junkie (@Jia1303) December 4, 2017

— Bhool Bhulaiya

“Tum samajhte kyun nahin ke main do minute aur rahi toh mujhe tumse pyaar ho jayega. Phirse. Aur tumhe nahi hoga, phirse.” http://t.co/0YJFSo4NaB — Rachna Srivastava (@SPIN_occhio) December 4, 2017

— Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Dobby has no Master. Dobby is a free elf. <3 http://t.co/iaevK5jDRA — Krishna Tanna (@midnightblues02) December 5, 2017

— Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

koi bhi desh perfect nahi hota http://t.co/SnQBkEaVCY — nikhil (@niquotein) December 4, 2017

— Rang De Basanti

— Ishq

Paani lo paani 25 paise ka paani lo paani 😥😥😥😥😥😥😥http://t.co/nqxkSGjsUS — Sachin chandrkant anantrao bhairusheth sonar Jose (@ruudyroon) November 28, 2017

— Swades

“Life is a race”

Bhagoge nhi to peeche reh jaoge http://t.co/K80OnJU3An — DocTalk (@decentaf_) December 3, 2017

— 3 Idiots

Gutli maara ki main bimar hu, kisi ko pata nahi hai ki main dilli ja raha hu. Pichli baar popat ho gaya tha isliye iss baar chance nahi lena chahta. http://t.co/D9hm4rhaDZ — Neha Tanwar (@Mocking_bird93) December 4, 2017

— Paa

This part of my life …. This part right here. This is called happiness. http://t.co/QFduQrMAhs — Swapnil Sampat (@CallByReference) December 4, 2017

— The Pursuit of Happyness

I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse. http://t.co/075Pl2y9vs — olanna. (@Phoenvvx) November 30, 2017

— The Godfather

Remember Red, hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies. http://t.co/nhiXL21i0n — Reki (@iamrekiraj) December 3, 2017

— The Shawshank Redemption

“My mama always said, ‘Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.’” http://t.co/SBqbPNWCqo — – (@LM19Futbol) December 2, 2017

— Forrest Gump

“So it’s not gonna be easy. It’s going to be really hard; we’re gonna have to work at this everyday, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, everyday. You and me… everyday.” http://t.co/VOIL8Anuze — Kalob Vargas (@Vargasm_23) November 28, 2017

— The Notebook

Can you take up the challenge? Jot down your favourite movies – without revealing the title, of course – in the comments below.

