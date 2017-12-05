Top Stories

Can you tell your favourite movie without naming it? Tanmay Bhat teamed up with Twitterati to take the challenge

A Twitter user asked people to name their favourite movies without revealing its title. People jumped on the idea and showered a series of filmy dialogues on the Internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 5, 2017 11:03 pm
Your favourite movies can tell a lot about your personality, and maybe that’s why, films have become a huge part of our being. From giving life lessons to taking down memory lane, films are an amazing way to get inspired and to get rid of the stress. So, when a Twitter user asked people to name their favourite movies without revealing its title, Tweeple jumped on the idea and showered a series of filmy dialogues on the Internet.

From quirky hashtags to thought provoking tales, you never know what may hit the right note with social media users. The case was no different when the user, whose Twitter handle goes by the name @mattwhitlockPM, wrote: “Without actually naming the movie, what is your favorite movie?” Soon, his tweet went viral proving that when you’re looking to share something you love, there’s no place better than the Internet. Read his tweet here.

No sooner did it start trending, many people joined in and confessed their favourites. What’s more, comedian Tanmay Bhat was one of them too. Read some of the responses here… along with the movie names, just in case, you couldn’t guess!

Queen

Highway

Bhool Bhulaiya

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Rang De Basanti

Ishq

Swades

3 Idiots

Paa

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Godfather

The Shawshank Redemption

Forrest Gump

The Notebook

Can you take up the challenge? Jot down your favourite movies – without revealing the title, of course – in the comments below.

