‘Fatwa’ against Assam singer Nahid Afrin draws Twitterati’s ire, she gets massive support

In no time, a pamphlet asking people not to attend a Nahid Afrin's musical show took the form of a 'fatwa' and people started reacting vociferously against it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 16, 2017 12:52 pm
How can they try nipping such talent in the bud?! (Source: File Photo/Subhrajit Ghosh/Twitter)

In a latest case of religious extremism, some Muslim clerics have expressed their displeasure against the likes of the budding singer Nahid Afrin through the circulation of a pamphlet. Afrin, who rose to fame after securing the first runner-up position in reality TV show The Indian Idol, has been riding high on success since then. She even made her debut as a playback singer in Bollywood in 2016 with the movie ‘Akira’. However, this pamphlet was soon misconstrued as a ‘fatwa’ by most number of people, and it triggered a huge row on the social media platforms.

Apparently, the leaflet that was distributed in the backdrop of an event that was to be held on March 25 and where Afrin was supposed to perform requested people to stay away from such events because of their un-Shariat nature. The leaflet further said that allowing an event like musical night to happen in a place surrounded by mosques, graveyards, and other places of religious importance will draw the fury of Allah on the future generations.

Reacting to all this commotion, Afrin said, “I think my music is God’s gift to me. I believe it must be properly utilised; not doing so is ignoring God.”

Ever since the news of such a restriction being imposed on the singer broke, people have come out in support of Afrin. From public figures to commoners, all are seen expressing their love and support for the singer.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal posted two tweets condemning such acts and also encouraging the singer.

Many others, including the likes of author Taslima Nasreen, also expressed their support to the singer.

