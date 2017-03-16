‘Fatwa’ against Assam singer Nahid Afrin draws Twitterati’s ire, she gets massive support

How can they try nipping such talent in the bud?! (Source: File Photo/Subhrajit Ghosh/Twitter) How can they try nipping such talent in the bud?! (Source: File Photo/Subhrajit Ghosh/Twitter)

In a latest case of religious extremism, some Muslim clerics have expressed their displeasure against the likes of the budding singer Nahid Afrin through the circulation of a pamphlet. Afrin, who rose to fame after securing the first runner-up position in reality TV show The Indian Idol, has been riding high on success since then. She even made her debut as a playback singer in Bollywood in 2016 with the movie ‘Akira’. However, this pamphlet was soon misconstrued as a ‘fatwa’ by most number of people, and it triggered a huge row on the social media platforms.

Apparently, the leaflet that was distributed in the backdrop of an event that was to be held on March 25 and where Afrin was supposed to perform requested people to stay away from such events because of their un-Shariat nature. The leaflet further said that allowing an event like musical night to happen in a place surrounded by mosques, graveyards, and other places of religious importance will draw the fury of Allah on the future generations.

Reacting to all this commotion, Afrin said, “I think my music is God’s gift to me. I believe it must be properly utilised; not doing so is ignoring God.”

Ever since the news of such a restriction being imposed on the singer broke, people have come out in support of Afrin. From public figures to commoners, all are seen expressing their love and support for the singer.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal posted two tweets condemning such acts and also encouraging the singer.

We strongly condemn putting restrictions on performance by young talented singer Nahid Afrin by some organisations. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 14, 2017

Freedom of artists are essence of democracy. Spoke to Nahid and reiterated our Govt’s commitment to provide safety and security to artists. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 14, 2017

Many others, including the likes of author Taslima Nasreen, also expressed their support to the singer.

After getting fatwa from 46 mullahs in Assam,16 yrs old Nahid Afrin said she’ll never bow down and will never leave singing. Bravo girl! — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) March 15, 2017

And now these self-proclaimed muslim clerics issue fatwa against this young talented @NahidAfrin1

I don’t get this! Be Strong Nahid Afrin! — Alok Mishra (@PoetAlok_Mishra) March 15, 2017

Fatwas are unconstitutional. Assam Govt must arrest Clerics who issue fatwa against Nahid Afrin & set example,India is not an Islamic Nation — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 15, 2017

#NahidAfrin Support Nahid Afrin any which way you can! The Fatwa may have the opposite affect! Clerics will be discredited! — Ran Vijay Singh (@rannu61) March 15, 2017

After Silapathar incident, some organisations now issued fatwa against young singer Nahid Afrin. Don’t fear Nahid. We all are with you Nahid — atanu bhuyan (@atanubhuyan) March 14, 2017

@UnSubtleDesi Indian Idol junior runner up from Assam Nahid Afrin issued fatwa by small 42 orgs against singing.plz highlight the issue mam — gaurab lahkar (@gaurab_lahkar) March 14, 2017

Strongly condemn the issuence of fatwa by certain Maulavis against Indian Idol Junior finalist Nahid Afrin-… http://t.co/pjunRzGIIA — Subhrangshu Pratim (@subhrangshusp) March 14, 2017

#NahidAfrin represents tradtion of Dara Shikoh, fatwa is unconstitutional and against fundamental rights of Indian citizens. — Prof Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshSinha01) March 15, 2017

#NahidAfrin go ahead we are with you. No matter what religion you belongs. Humanity is the best religion and youth of India supports you. — Subhrajit Ghosh (@subhra_bata) March 15, 2017

