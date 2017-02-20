Farida Jalal’s death hoax leads to a deluge of condolences on Twitter — an example of how fake news spreads like wildfire

Here’s the truth behind Farida Jalal’s ‘death. (Source: Wikimedia Commons, Twitter) Here’s the truth behind Farida Jalal’s ‘death. (Source: Wikimedia Commons, Twitter)

At a time when fake news on the Internet is becoming more of a reality, Farida Jalal, 67-year-old veteran Bollywood actress, has become one of its latest victims. On February 19, news about the actress’ death spread like wild fire on the Internet, with Twitter flooding with condolences for the actress, especially after her Wikipedia page too, declared her dead!

There was a deluge of RIP messages for Jalal on Twitter, even after she took to the micro-blogging site to confirm that she is very much alive and kicking. “I am hale and hearty. I don’t know where these baseless rumours are coming from. Initially, I laughed, but from last 30 mins my phone have been constantly ringing and everybody is asking the same question. It’s a bit irritating, I wonder why people spread such rumours,” the actor was quoted saying in a DNA interview. “I am here to confirm you that I am alive. News of my death is nothing more than a rumour. Stop spreading the fake & false news,” she tweeted late night.

However, it seems Twitterati was quick to believe the news of death as messages continue to pour in from disillusioned users.

This was the Wikipedia update that set the Internet buzzing.

Sample some of the reactions to the hoax news here.

Recently, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was declared ‘dead’ by fake news propagated on the Internet. Bollywood personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Shakti Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar are some of the few who were also ‘killed off’ by such baseless news. Well, going by the looks of it, it seems if there’s anything that can travel faster than light, then it’s fake news.

