Farhan Akhtar’s tweet on Sushil Kumar’s gold medal leaves Twitterati divided

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar thinks Sushil Kumar should not accept the gold medal he won after the walkovers. What do you think? (Source: File Photo/Twitter) Actor-director Farhan Akhtar thinks Sushil Kumar should not accept the gold medal he won after the walkovers. What do you think? (Source: File Photo/Twitter)

Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar stirred up a controversy after he won the gold medal in the national wrestling championship 74kg category, without even lifting a finger. The two-time Olympics medallist returned to the game after three years, but many were disappointed when he ended up winning the tournament without fighting a single match, thanks to the walkovers presented by his opponents.

Director-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar took up the matter on social media to express his opinion. He shared a newspaper clip saying, “I hold @WrestlerSushil in high regard for all he has achieved through hard work, discipline, blood and sweat. Sincerely hope he does not accept the gold in this manner. It’s not sportsmanlike.”

This was in reference to how Kumar had played just second and fifth matches, while in the quarterfinal, semi-final and final, he got walkover. The Rock On!!! actor’s tweet on the issue has divided Twitterati.

I hold @WrestlerSushil in high regard for all he has achieved through hard work, discipline, blood and sweat. Sincerely hope he does not accept the gold in this manner. It’s not sportsmanlike. pic.twitter.com/Nv7WuOSJJz — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 18, 2017

While a few agreed with Akhtar, others were happy to see Kumar back at the No. 1 spot and said that the rules and norms laid by the game supported the wrestler’s claim on the medal. Check out the reactions here.

One question…. For your shitty films which got flopped did you returned back the remuneration…. If you have done this then please talk about sportsmanship.. — Manjula Guru (@ManjulaGSanathK) November 19, 2017

Very good point. The other wrestlers should be taken to task for bringing disgrace to this Competetive sport. Also, future medals for country can’t be compromised. — RoryHunter (@Rory_D_Huntrr) November 19, 2017

Not only this, the other three wrestler who gave without a fight should be handed lifetime ban for bringing disgrace to sports. #SetAnExample — Sanjay Manchanda (@sanjumanu093) November 18, 2017

Agreed. It’s about Gold in Intl matches. Only best should go. In a competitive sport, if one is unable to compete, then better not participate. USA, Russia and Iran are scared of Ind wrestlers not bcoz of Parampara, but Saamarth. — RoryHunter (@Rory_D_Huntrr) November 19, 2017

What rubbish Farhan and you chewing. Please understand this through the culture game holds traditionally. — Prakash Kulkarni (@pdkulkarni1) November 19, 2017

@akshaykumar denied the role as Milkha thn u got it, why dint u rejected the role, payment, success of it becs he Walked Over? Guys like u get to role becs u r son of stars, what do u say in this case? @WrestlerSushil already proved himself, NoNeed for gyan from u — Mrityunjai Trivedi (@Mrityunjai1982) November 20, 2017

Please speakup for your industry people… — mirza ferhan arif (@FerhanArif) November 19, 2017

So #sad state of #india sport!Politics hr also.Sm min or powerfl #Sport oficial mst hve asked 4 him 2 be given *green corridor* to final destin!Or else how cud this hapn?Posibility of sme #corruption here?Questin is why @IndiaSports @Ra_THORe who is a good min not doing anything? — Arjun Ghosh,CSM,CSPO (@arjunghosh) November 19, 2017

Agree with @FarOutAkhtar .. Mr. Sushil is a player and not God. He should have played and won the matches. — Sudip Aryal (@sudiparyal) November 19, 2017

dis is wht expected frm bollywood-disrespecting their seniors,ideal & inspirations. — Maheshwar Vishal (@mnvishal05) November 19, 2017

It’s common in sport to respect some legends (unlike in noutanki business).

🏏Hayden & Smith hv ended their innings to respect Sir.Bradman’s figures (in score/ partnership).

Voluntarily some player has conceded, out of respect.🌟Movie release date is ‘adjusted’, not competed? 😒 — 𝓥.𝓟.𝓘𝔂𝓮𝓻 (@panchapakesan) November 19, 2017

Its like @imkuldeep18 shouldnt bowl to @sachin_rt because of respect ! Bizarre — sharath balan (@Sharathbalan) November 19, 2017

I also believe the same. 3 of the Challenger given him walkover. — pankaj (@pankaj_y_adav) November 19, 2017

Can Sushil advise u in future on ur selection of film projects & will u drop a project on his advise alone ? He has his own calculations for a comeback. U should question the authorities instead ! — Ajay Gupta (@AjayGupta50) November 18, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd