Farhan Akhtar’s tweet on Sushil Kumar’s gold medal leaves Twitterati divided

Farhan Akhtar's tweet on wrestler Sushil Kumar winning the gold in the national wrestling championship without fighting has left Netizens divided. Here's why.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:November 21, 2017 4:55 pm
Farhan Akhtar, Sushil Kumar, Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar, Sushil Kumar gold medal, Bollywood director, singer Farhan Akhtar, Sushil Kumar Olympic medal, Farhan Akhtar Twitter, social media, indian express, indian express news Actor-director Farhan Akhtar thinks Sushil Kumar should not accept the gold medal he won after the walkovers. What do you think? (Source: File Photo/Twitter)
Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar stirred up a controversy after he won the gold medal in the national wrestling championship 74kg category, without even lifting a finger. The two-time Olympics medallist returned to the game after three years, but many were disappointed when he ended up winning the tournament without fighting a single match, thanks to the walkovers presented by his opponents.

Director-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar took up the matter on social media to express his opinion. He shared a newspaper clip saying, “I hold @WrestlerSushil in high regard for all he has achieved through hard work, discipline, blood and sweat. Sincerely hope he does not accept the gold in this manner. It’s not sportsmanlike.”

This was in reference to how Kumar had played just second and fifth matches, while in the quarterfinal, semi-final and final, he got walkover. The Rock On!!! actor’s tweet on the issue has divided Twitterati.

While a few agreed with Akhtar, others were happy to see Kumar back at the No. 1 spot and said that the rules and norms laid by the game supported the wrestler’s claim on the medal. Check out the reactions here.

 

