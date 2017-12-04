Farah Khan and Boman Irani’s hilarious birthday wish ‘tweet talk’ has everyone in splits

Farah Khan has often taken to Twitter to share adorable pictures of Boman Irani and the birthday wish, hence, doesn’t come as a surprise. (Source: Farah Khan/Twitter) Farah Khan has often taken to Twitter to share adorable pictures of Boman Irani and the birthday wish, hence, doesn’t come as a surprise. (Source: Farah Khan/Twitter)

While most of us are showered with the choicest greetings on our birthdays, Boman Irani happened to get one from Farah Khan on his birthday that he probably could have done without. While Khan decided to come up with a quirky birthday wish for the funny man, he did not let it be either. Tweeting out a rather humorous photo of Irani, she said: “Happy birthday @bomanirani there r so many things i lov about u!! Ur mind, ur heart, ur spirit, ur intellect, ur kindness.. no i will not mention body.”

The duo, who are not only known to be good friends but have also starred in a film together called Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, seems to share a cackling camaraderie off-screen too as Irani was quick to reply in his typical funny manner. “So near and yet so Farah….you got the first bit so right and the second bit so wrong! Love you too!” he tweeted in response.

Happy birthday @bomanirani there r so many things i lov about u!! Ur mind, ur heart, ur spirit, ur intellect, ur kindness.. no i will not mention body😜 pic.twitter.com/plPg96pcHq — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) December 2, 2017

So near and yet so Farah….you got the first bit so right and the second bit so wrong! Love you too! http://t.co/54p6YJjXyn — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) December 2, 2017

Owning the last word, Khan decided to take up the challenge and do a one up on Irani’s response. She tweeted that while she said she would not mention his body, it did not mean that she did not love it.

I said I won’t mention it.. doesn’t mean I don’t lov it😜 http://t.co/DxvAW4wcvT — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) December 2, 2017

While Khan’s quirky birthday wish was funny, the punny response that Irani chose to give sure takes the cake, here. The 58-year-old has worked with Khan starting from Main Hoon Na to Happy New Year. The choreographer-turned-director and actor has meanwhile, often, took to the micro-blogging site and posted about their friendship.

@bomanirani v hav to stop meeting like this!! What will people say??! pic.twitter.com/NyVqVWGLGP — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) September 11, 2014

Oops!@bomanirani n me caught in a clandestine moment..cats out of the bag!! pic.twitter.com/1Hr8oeoO3u — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 9, 2013

