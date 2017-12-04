Top Stories

Farah Khan and Boman Irani’s hilarious birthday wish ‘tweet talk’ has everyone in splits

While Farah Khan's quirky birthday wish was funny, the punny response that Boman Irani chose to give sure takes the cake here. The 58-year-old has worked with Khan starting from Main Hoon Na to Happy New Year.

Published: December 4, 2017
farah khan, farah khan twitter, farah khan boman irani birthday wish, farah khan boman irani twitter, farah khan boman irani tweets, farah khan boman irani twitter birthday wish funny, farah khan boman irani funny twitter chat, indian express, indian express news Farah Khan has often taken to Twitter to share adorable pictures of Boman Irani and the birthday wish, hence, doesn’t come as a surprise. (Source: Farah Khan/Twitter)
While most of us are showered with the choicest greetings on our birthdays, Boman Irani happened to get one from Farah Khan on his birthday that he probably could have done without. While Khan decided to come up with a quirky birthday wish for the funny man, he did not let it be either. Tweeting out a rather humorous photo of Irani, she said: “Happy birthday @bomanirani there r so many things i lov about u!! Ur mind, ur heart, ur spirit, ur intellect, ur kindness.. no i will not mention body.”

The duo, who are not only known to be good friends but have also starred in a film together called Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, seems to share a cackling camaraderie off-screen too as Irani was quick to reply in his typical funny manner. “So near and yet so Farah….you got the first bit so right and the second bit so wrong! Love you too!” he tweeted in response.

Owning the last word, Khan decided to take up the challenge and do a one up on Irani’s response. She tweeted that while she said she would not mention his body, it did not mean that she did not love it.

While Khan’s quirky birthday wish was funny, the punny response that Irani chose to give sure takes the cake, here. The 58-year-old has worked with Khan starting from Main Hoon Na to Happy New Year. The choreographer-turned-director and actor has meanwhile, often, took to the micro-blogging site and posted about their friendship.

