Fan apologises to Tiger Shroff after he scolds him on Twitter for jumping off ’13 feet high’ wall

Tiger Shroff’s fan uploaded a 34-seconds-video showing him jumping down the wall and limping a little before he starts running normally.(Source: File Photo; Aman_tigerian/Twitter) Tiger Shroff’s fan uploaded a 34-seconds-video showing him jumping down the wall and limping a little before he starts running normally.(Source: File Photo; Aman_tigerian/Twitter)

Most times when a reality TV show or a still in a film shows the actors perfroming dangerous stunts on screen, a warning appears that specifically asks the viewers to NOT TRY it at home. While a lot of us probably wouldn’t, it seems that sometimes people are so ‘inspired’ by their favourite actors on-screen, they wouldn’t mind jumping from heights, even if that means putting their lives at risk. So when an ardent fan of actor Tiger Shroff uploaded a video that showed him jumping off a 13 feet tall wall to “defeat his fear”. He thanked the Heropanti actor for “inspiring” him. And just like how a responsible public personality should be, Shroff expressed his strong disapproval of the stunt.

Twitter user @Amanmishra_9_9 uploaded a 34-seconds-long video showing him jumping down the wall and limping a little before he starts running normally. As caption to the clip, he wrote: “Yes I defeated My Fear.??of Jumping From Height?? Everything is easy to see by standing down, but when we go above and try to Jump believe It is too much Dread?? By convincing my mind that i am a superhero #be_your_own_hero Thnx for always inspiring me @iTIGERSHROFF @ShariqueAly.” To this, Shroff replied thus: “Sorry…but that’s so stupid of u to try something like that, never risk ur life. When action heroes performs something alike on screens, they do it with safety and under the supervision of professionals. Never ever try doing all this on ur own. #disappointedtoseethis”

Seeing his favourite actor getting disappointed in him, the fan apologised to him and promised he will give his safety prime importance hereon. “But I promise that i will never repeat this mistake again. I never dreamed that someday I would disappointed u @iTIGERSHROFF ..really i feel so bad ?? from the depth of my heart . Next time i will keep saftey first on my mind. IF POSSIBLE PLEASE FORGIVE ME..”

Yes I defeated My Fear.😉of Jumping From Height😱

Everything is easy to see by standing down, but when we go above and try to Jump believe It is too much Dread😵

By convincing my mind that i am a superhero#be_your_own_hero

Thnx for always inspiring me @iTIGERSHROFF@ShariqueAly pic.twitter.com/veNXvqbtkF — Aman_tigerian (@Amanmishra_9_9) November 19, 2017

Sorry…but that’s so stupid of u to try something like that, never risk ur life. When action heroes performs something alike on screens, they do it with safety and under the supervision of professionals. Never ever try doing all this on ur own. 🙏#disappointedtoseethis — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 26, 2017

But I promise that i will never repeat this mistake again😢

I never dreamed that someday I would disappointed u @iTIGERSHROFF ..really i feel so bad 😭 from the depth of my heart . Next time i will keep saftey first on my mind🙇

IF POSSIBLE PLEASE FORGIVE ME ..😭😭😭

😢😢 — Aman_tigerian (@Amanmishra_9_9) November 26, 2017

