Twitterati have a field day over fake Rs 2,000 Children Bank of India notes from ATM

The new Rs 2,000 currency notes seem to have been making news for all the wrong reasons, instead of the right ones. Sure, once the notes came into circulation in ‘post-demonetisation’ India, there were whoops of joy in every other part of the country, but after videos of leaking notes and bleeding notes and misprinted notes went viral – one after another – they’ve become a more frequent cause of amusement than anything else.

Despite this being projected as a much advanced version of a currency note, there have been several instances of ATMs dispensing fake Rs 2,000 notes already that have been reported by the media. And we’re not even talking about the purses and wallets that have hit street vendors.

The most recent case of that being a Hindustan Times report of a State Bank of India ATM in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar dispensing fake Rs 2,000 notes with some hilarious errors. The notes, which on first glance would seem genuine, read ‘Children Bank of India’ instead of Reserve Bank of India and ‘Guaranteed by the Children’s Government’ in place of Guaranteed by the Central Government. According to Hindustan Times, among other errors, the latent image on the note is replaced by the words ‘Churan lable’ and a fake ‘PK’ logo is in place instead of the central bank’s seal.

As soon as the report hit the online space, the ever-ready Twitterati were quick to see the humour in the not-so-fine print. From rehashing Reverse Bank of India jokes to punning on the possible ‘governor of the Children’s Bank of India’, there were enough puntended tweets flooding the microblogging site as ‘Children’s Bank of India’ trended across the country.

Sample some of the wittiest here.

Justin Bieber tickets may cost Rs. 76,000.

Maybe the only place where 38 notes of Rs. 2000 Children Bank of India notes are legal. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) February 22, 2017

is this some kind of prank by SBI ATM and RBI ?

from

Reserve Bank of India

to

Reverse Bank of India

to

Children Bank of India — StarWars (@RahimWrites) February 22, 2017

Retweeted Keshava (@Kumar_Ke5hav): “Who is the Governor of Children Bank of India ?” “Baal Narendra” ???? — Naresh Kumar (@nareshkumar1539) February 22, 2017

#SBI ATM is now official Children Bank of India, :-P — Vijay (@Vijaypal87) February 22, 2017

So, this is what govt introduced. They said its difficult to print fake notes but it is available from ATM.

Children Bank of India — Sreejith (@im_sreejith) February 22, 2017

Must have been withdrawn before lunch hours. http://t.co/937oGSzQ0B — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 22, 2017

Rahul Gandhi for PM ?? http://t.co/qQdD5uZU3o — Maithun – HMP (@Being_Humor) February 22, 2017

RBI Name changed to -?? “Children Bank of India” ?? #ChildrenBankofIndia — Gokulbala (@Gokulbala19) February 22, 2017

So according to Shri @ArvindKejriwal Modi prints our currency. Now who is the joker? ???? pic.twitter.com/hBOuDRFvng — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) February 22, 2017

“Mitron, 2000 ke note mil rhe hai na”

“Par woh Children Bank ke hai”

“60 sal se Children Day mana sakte ho,Children Note nahi chala sakte” — Cryptic Mind (@Vishj05) February 22, 2017

