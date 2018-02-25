Woman overhears man bragging about cheating skills; starts online hunt for his girlfriend

Share this story with every Supriya you know! (Source: Thinkstock Image) Share this story with every Supriya you know! (Source: Thinkstock Image)

We have often seen people bragging about their dating skills, but sometimes it can just backfire — as was the case with this man. On a regular Thursday night when Aishwarya Sharma went out with her friends to a party, she overheard a guy named Aman brag to his friend about ditching his girlfriend Supriya for another woman. The incident stayed with her and her sympathy towards the girl grew so much so that she posted a message on her Facebook account trying hard to get Supriya’s attention.

The copywriter who is based out of Mumbai was in Andheri when the incident happened. Although the post dates back to February 15, it has gone viral with nearly 300 shares and 2,000 reactions on Facebook at the time of writing this article. In the post, Sharma is not just warning Supriya but also giving her advice on how to end the relationship with Aman.

In the Facebook post, Sharma wrote, “Overheard in Doolally Taproom, Andheri the 2 guys sitting behind me where one is like “Bro I ditched Supriya last night and went out with Nidhi and we made out”

2nd guy: Lol dude tu dude hai.. Supriya won’t find out.

LOL dude Supriya will find out.

So hello Supriya, if your guy’s name is Aman and he was supposed to go out with you on Wednesday night and he ditched you, he’s an asshole.

He has black frames and is thinner than the cigg he smokes..

Calling out all the Supriyas jinke bf ka naam AMAN hai. Dude you need to call that guy asap and say “gobar tatti ka sandwich bana ke kha bc” and break-up! xD

WE ARE HERE FOR ONE ANOTHER!

Share this with every Supriya in Mumbai you know..“.

The post has now given birth to the hashtag #SaveSupriya as people have started tagging Supriyas from all over India and not just Mumbai. Many thanked the woman and her post for looking out for “another sister”. While talking to indianexpress.com, Sharma said, “There’s been a lot of mockery happening with me lately. People are questioning the authenticity of my post, asking if it’s paid promotion. They have also called me a nose poker and jobless, among other names. But these guys weren’t drunk and they were loud enough and boastful about the whole conversation.”

She further said, “He also mentioned that he’s double dating since a month and have ditched Supriya on Valentine’s Day because Nidhi promised to spent the night with him for the first time and this was the priority. These talks stuck somewhere in my mind. I didn’t mention it to my friend I met that day thinking it was none of my business. But when I came back home, something started bothering me and I posted that status. Also, I usually do that on my Facebook wall so never expected this to go this viral”.

When we asked if the girl has responded to her post, Sharma said, “Not yet and I don’t think after being so viral she’ll accept it publicly now. Also I think the message would have already reached her.”

