Best of 2017

Facebook asks new users to register via Aadhaar name, Twitterati poke fun!

According to a statement given by Facebook spokesperson, the company is prompting users to sign-up with their Aadhaar name, as part of a small test. However, Twitterati chose to give their opinion on the same.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 28, 2017 8:06 pm
facebook, aadhar card, aadhar no., linking facebook with aadhar, From being concerned about their privacy to cracking jokes, Twitterati flooded social media with their reactions. (Source: Lucky10febbatra/Twitter/File Photo)
Related News

While the Supreme Court has delayed the linking of Aadhaar with other documents until March end, it seems as if Facebook has something else in mind. Facebook India is asking new users to register their first and last names based on their Aadhaar card. This new feature was spotted by a Reddit user, who then posted a screenshot of the same on the site.

“Using the name on your Aadhaar card makes it easier for friends to recognise you,” it read. Though this new feature is stated to be only on trial basis and not every new user is promoted with the sign-up, it has caused quite a buzz among people on social media. People have been sharing the screenshot of the prompt on various social networking platforms and voicing their opinion on the same. Check out the feature screenshot posted by Twitter user Srinivas Kodali via his account.

While some users were concerned about their privacy and the involvement of Aadhaar, others pointed out that Facebook wanting real names as mentioned on Aadhaar is in line with the company’s policy. Few also raised concerns over Facebook getting access Aadhaar API data as well. However, seldom humour is left out from reaction that occurs on Twitter and here too people on social media added a pinch of wit.

According to a statement given by a Facebook spokesperson to indianexpress.com, the person confirmed that the company is prompting users to sign-up with their Aadhaar name, as part of a small test. However, entering the same name as that on Aadhaar is not compulsory and users can choose to ignore the prompt, if they wish to.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 28: Latest News