Facebook asks new users to register via Aadhaar name, Twitterati poke fun!

While the Supreme Court has delayed the linking of Aadhaar with other documents until March end, it seems as if Facebook has something else in mind. Facebook India is asking new users to register their first and last names based on their Aadhaar card. This new feature was spotted by a Reddit user, who then posted a screenshot of the same on the site.

“Using the name on your Aadhaar card makes it easier for friends to recognise you,” it read. Though this new feature is stated to be only on trial basis and not every new user is promoted with the sign-up, it has caused quite a buzz among people on social media. People have been sharing the screenshot of the prompt on various social networking platforms and voicing their opinion on the same. Check out the feature screenshot posted by Twitter user Srinivas Kodali via his account.

Just what you need @facebook wants you to enter your name as exactly in your #Aadhaar card.http://t.co/qkOCfYf6eEpic.twitter.com/9nrszl5rsb — Srinivas Kodali | శ్రీనివాస్ కొడాలి (@digitaldutta) December 26, 2017

While some users were concerned about their privacy and the involvement of Aadhaar, others pointed out that Facebook wanting real names as mentioned on Aadhaar is in line with the company’s policy. Few also raised concerns over Facebook getting access Aadhaar API data as well. However, seldom humour is left out from reaction that occurs on Twitter and here too people on social media added a pinch of wit.

#bigbreaking!!! From 2018 Facebook India, the photo of Aadhar card will be used as a profile picture😆😆😆 Leaked by

IT MINISTRY 🙄🙄@narendramodi@PMOIndia — Ankit khandelwal (@ankitdausa) December 28, 2017

#aadhar verification for social networking sites like #facebook and #twitter definitely it is against to right to privacy of people — CHANTI (@lovingchanti) December 28, 2017

This one doesn’t worry me so much. Facebook wants real names per a long standing policy. Aadhaar is now the most recognised government id with real names. If they wanted Aadhaar numbers, that would be something else. — Kiran Jonnalagadda (@jackerhack) December 26, 2017

Actual news: Facebook is testing a feature wherein the user would be entering its name as per mentioned on Aadhar Card.

Indian news: Facebook is asking for Aadhar Card details

Whatsapp News: Link Aadhar Card number with Facebook. Half-baked knowledge for stupid people. — sagar srivastava (@srivastavasagar) December 28, 2017

Old User of Facebook will be like ” Thank god Samey rehete Maine Facebook I’d banwa liya hai .. Nahi tho Aadhar se link karana hota ” 😜😋 — Rock Fm – Play On!! (@rockfmlive) December 28, 2017

Want Sim Card – Aadhar Card do

Want Facebook – Aadhar Card do

Want Back Account – Aadhar Card do

__________________________________

Want Benami property – Ghanta Aadhar card

Want Fake Voters – Ghanta Aadhar card..

Yahi hai aache din? — Kunal ‘Trumph’ Bahl (@KunalBhel) December 27, 2017

After aadhar details, facebook will get rid of angel priya and papa ki pari IDs 😂😂😂 — ਫੁਫੜ ਜੀ (@lucky10febbatra) December 28, 2017

According to a statement given by a Facebook spokesperson to indianexpress.com, the person confirmed that the company is prompting users to sign-up with their Aadhaar name, as part of a small test. However, entering the same name as that on Aadhaar is not compulsory and users can choose to ignore the prompt, if they wish to.

