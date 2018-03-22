Facing exam pressure? Hear out this Mumbai boy’s rant on Indian education system

Do you agree that exams are just another way to find the next ‘Sharmaji ka beta’? (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) Do you agree that exams are just another way to find the next ‘Sharmaji ka beta’? (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

Exam pressure, especially during the board years, is something that most of us have experienced. However, the stress is not just the students’ alone but also shared by friends, family, teachers and even far off relatives. While many of us have time and again questioned the school syllabi, annual examinations and their utility in the future, a post shared by Humans of Bombay captures the frustration and confusion faced by many students while studying certain subjects during their school and college years. The post voices the thoughts of a young boy, literally hours before his exams.

“You know when you watch Three Idiots, and you finally think that colleges are going to work differently – that’s utter bullshit. We’re still in the pressure cooker, and guess what? The dish is already burnt! When you give a child a Batman comic book – he’ll happily read it cover to cover. But then, when you tell him he’s going to be tested on that comic, he’s going to start hating it. Exams are just another way to find the next ‘Sharmaji ka beta.’

Why are you pulling a child down before they have a chance to rise? Why are you ranking us? Standardization because of exams is another kind of pressure we have to face. What if I want to be a singer, artist, dancer or film director? How does learning the Pythagoras Theorem help me do that? I don’t care about the squares of the sides, why am I being forced to learn it? Leave us be; let us go. Maybe we’ll make you prouder than you ever imagined. Anyway, I have to go now–my next final is in an hour…”

