Everyday heroes: This RPF constable helped woman deliver a baby at Thane railway platform

RPF constable Shoba Mote with the newborn at Thane station. (Source: Central Railways/ Twitter) RPF constable Shoba Mote with the newborn at Thane station. (Source: Central Railways/ Twitter)

Busy local trains stations in India can be quite chaotic and definitely not the place for childbirth. However, when an emergency arises and a pregnant woman goes into acute labour, the place hardly plays a factor. There have been mid-flight births or even one at McDonald’s, well a similar incident happened at Thane station in Maharashtra, where a pregnant 24-year-old woman started experiencing severe contractions. Thanks to fellow passengers and a lady RPF constable, she safely delivered a healthy baby boy on the platform itself.

The woman, identified as Meenakshi Jadhav, along with her husband Sandesh Jadhav, had reached the Thane railway station’s platform number 10 to catch a local train to Ghatkopar to visit a hospital. But before they could board the train, Meenakshi started experiencing severe labour pain, news agency ANI reported.

Soon her husband cried for help and RPF LHC Shobha Mote rushed to the spot and made arrangements for a first aid kit, blankets for a dignified cover. “Mote was manning the scanning machine at Thane station. Mote heard a woman wince in pain on the platform,” a Mid-Day report said. The mother, however, was not due to deliver for another 25 days.

Within a few minutes, the child was welcomed into the world safely and later was shifted to nearby Civil Hospital.

ALSO READ | Woman gives birth to baby girl mid-flight on Turkish Airlines with the help of cabin crew

However, reports claim this is not the first child delivery that Mote assisted in the station. The RFP constable by profession she has also helped with a child’s delivery earlier at CST when she was posted there, the Mid-Day report added.

A lady passenger delivered a baby boy at PF10 of Thane stn with timely assistance of RPF LHC Shobha Mote & passenger nurse. @sureshpprabhu pic.twitter.com/870mGMgoxw — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 21, 2017

The picture of Mote with the newborn was shared by Central Railways on their Twitter handle and Tweeple couldn’t thank her enough for all the help. Many even thought the little boy should get free railway travel for life!

Oh great news…Indian Rail must gift life time free travel card to this little one.. — Kaustav Chowdhury (@KaustavDna) June 21, 2017

Respect to RPF and railway — Sumeet Girhe (@SumeetGirhe) June 21, 2017

Salute to the RPF staff for this timely assistance. Service when required is essential — Ramanathan n (@Ramanathann5) June 22, 2017

Salute to RPF lady who nurtured well the baby and his mother. — Arvind Kumar Bansal (@ArvindKumarBan7) June 22, 2017

Salute to RPF lady who nurtured well the baby and his mother. — Arvind Kumar Bansal (@ArvindKumarBan7) June 22, 2017

Railway is really doing well for passengers. Hats off to the team. — Dhananjay Sharma (@dsharma333) June 22, 2017

Railway is really doing well for passengers. Hats off to the team. — Dhananjay Sharma (@dsharma333) June 22, 2017

A few months back, a final-year MBBS student has also delivered a baby in a Nagpur-bound train with a help of a procedure known as Episiotomy which involves making a surgical incision to help deliver the baby.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd