Everyday heroes: This RPF constable helped woman deliver a baby at Thane railway platform

It was the second time this lady RPF constable helped a woman deliver her baby in a railway station. Earlier when she was posted at CST she had helped another pregnant woman.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 22, 2017 3:40 pm
RPF constable Shoba Mote with the newborn at Thane station.  (Source: Central Railways/ Twitter)
Busy local trains stations in India can be quite chaotic and definitely not the place for childbirth. However, when an emergency arises and a pregnant woman goes into acute labour, the place hardly plays a factor. There have been mid-flight births or even one at McDonald’s, well a similar incident happened at Thane station in Maharashtra, where a pregnant 24-year-old woman started experiencing severe contractions. Thanks to fellow passengers and a lady RPF constable, she safely delivered a healthy baby boy on the platform itself.

The woman, identified as Meenakshi Jadhav, along with her husband Sandesh Jadhav, had reached the Thane railway station’s platform number 10 to catch a local train to Ghatkopar to visit a hospital. But before they could board the train, Meenakshi started experiencing severe labour pain, news agency ANI reported.

Soon her husband cried for help and RPF LHC Shobha Mote rushed to the spot and made arrangements for a first aid kit, blankets for a dignified cover. “Mote was manning the scanning machine at Thane station. Mote heard a woman wince in pain on the platform,” a Mid-Day report said. The mother, however, was not due to deliver for another 25 days.

Within a few minutes, the child was welcomed into the world safely and later was shifted to nearby Civil Hospital.

However, reports claim this is not the first child delivery that Mote assisted in the station. The RFP constable by profession she has also helped with a child’s delivery earlier at CST when she was posted there, the Mid-Day report added.

The picture of Mote with the newborn was shared by Central Railways on their Twitter handle and Tweeple couldn’t thank her enough for all the help. Many even thought the little boy should get free railway travel for life!

A few months back, a final-year MBBS student has also delivered a baby in a Nagpur-bound train with a help of a procedure known as Episiotomy which involves making a surgical incision to help deliver the baby.

  1. S
    Shajimon C R
    Jun 22, 2017 at 6:21 pm
    Shobha Mote is a brave woman.She will be an asset to the Indian railway.We the people of India salute you.
    Reply
    1. A
      Anowar
      Jun 22, 2017 at 5:10 pm
      The RFP staff mote is a perfect human. She is carrying a great humanity . Thank you mote. God bless you. Carry on
      Reply
      1. K
        Kadri
        Jun 22, 2017 at 4:58 pm
        Railway dept must give promotion appreciation award to constable Mote. Great help.
        Reply
        1. J
          Jaganmoy Kanjilal.
          Jun 22, 2017 at 4:50 pm
          Salut to RPF Lady for doing the great job.
          Reply
          1. Q
            Qureshi
            Jun 22, 2017 at 4:41 pm
            Great people great humanity
            Reply
            1. E
              Employ Ment
              Jun 22, 2017 at 3:54 pm
              Reply
              1. J
                Jayesh
                Jun 22, 2017 at 3:13 pm
                Salute and power to you!!! you inspire humanity in us
                Reply
