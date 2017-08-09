Esha Gupta trolled for posting topless pictures of herself on Instagram

Esha Gupta was severely slut-shamed for posting a series of photos of herself in lingerie and even one topless, but there were some who came out in support as well. (Source: egupta/Instagram) Esha Gupta was severely slut-shamed for posting a series of photos of herself in lingerie and even one topless, but there were some who came out in support as well. (Source: egupta/Instagram)

This year we’ve already had countless instances of Indian – and international – celebrities being body-shamed and slut-shamed for their photos on social media. The latest to join the rather long and ever-increasing list (which includes names such as Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Fatima Sana Shaikh) is actress Esha Gupta. The Rustom actress recently shared a series of sensual photos on her Instagram account, wearing either just a bikini and in one even going topless. And while there were many who appreciated the actress for her beauty and the aesthetics of the photos, there were a fairly large number of people who took to making some very rude comments and criticised Gupta’s choice of uploading such photos, using abusive language and sexual innuendos.

Possibly anticipating such a backlash, the Commando 2 actress had already disabled the comments option for several of her photos, but there was no avoiding the trolling and slut-shaming on the ones that still allowed users to comment. From calling her a “slut” to accusing her of not having any shame and even disgracing Indian culture, many of the comments were pretty scathing.

Here are some of the pictures that Gupta posted.

The actress often posts pictures of herself on her Instagram account, but for the past one week has been relentlessly shamed.

Here are some of the strong negative reactions her photos garnered.

And things only get worse from here.



Some were quick to call her shameless.

And the obvious was spoken.



Things refused to look any better.



And certainly she was called a “slut”.



However, there were few who tried to drill some sense in the minds of the trolls and also appreciated her.

Female models and celebrities being shamed for posting pictures of herself has become disturbingly common now. It was only recently that Deepika Padukone was slammed for “going against Indian culture” after the actress had posted some of her pictures from a photo shoot. Later she was also criticised for looking “too thin” and was advised to “eat properly”. In the global arena, supermodel Bella Hadid too was slammed by Muslim conservatives for posting topless pictures of herself on Instagram.

