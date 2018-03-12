This photo of Emmanuel Macron grinning while hugging PM Modi is now a viral meme

French President Emmanuel Macron’s smile while hugging PM Narendra Modi has set off a photoshop battle on Twitter. (Source: Twitter) French President Emmanuel Macron’s smile while hugging PM Narendra Modi has set off a photoshop battle on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his bear hugs are famous. Not only that, they have often been considered a great diplomatic tool when it comes to projecting India’s relationship with other countries and international organisations. But on the lighter side, on numerous occasions, these famous hugs have also led to photoshop battles, caption contests and memes, leaving everyone in splits. However, when recently the Indian PM went to welcome the French President Emmanuel Macron at the airport, it was not Modi but the French head of state that got everyone talking on social media.

A photo of Macron shows him grinning as he hugs the Indian PM, and that has grabbed the attention of many, especially on Twitter and they can’t have enough of it.

Many can’t help but wonder what’s the reason behind the “evil smile”. While some compared the evil grin with that of “Hindi serials’ villain”, others thought it echoed that of “Frank Underwood” and “Lord Voldemort”! Check out some of the fun captions here.

Season Finale cliffhanger ending shot. pic.twitter.com/CtWMRggPlI — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) March 11, 2018

Macron has an evil glint in his eye! — Bartman (@sandipshettyyer) March 11, 2018

The Lannisters send their regards!! — Nishant (@nishant0511) March 11, 2018

creepy smile my god 😂 — Tamolina Banerjee (@Tamy1203) March 11, 2018

Plot twist…. Macron will suddenly show his vampire teeth and bite the unsuspecting neck.. — HomosapienX (@fallenhero24) March 11, 2018

At this moment- Macron right hand will be like- 😂😂😷😷😛 pic.twitter.com/dEAaVQDwiF — amit@bharti (@amitbharti_ab) March 12, 2018

I already warned #Modiji ,Never trust French, #Macron #freakish smile was The season finale cliffhanger shot. They make you eat Alive snails and call it #Escargot and your Indian ears hear it as #Chicago . How manipulative 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hyu6H7kLv6 — SsonyaSingh (@sonyacheema) March 12, 2018

Some also remarked it’s because of the Rafale deal as France sold 36 Rafales jets to India recently, or their own interpretation, even taking a dig at French cuisine!

When you know you got Modi to overpay for the Rafales — Shwetank (@shwetank67) March 11, 2018

See that smile on @macron ‘s face. That comes after selling the Rafael’s at a very high price to India. http://t.co/kwkDRf16KO — Aditya Goswami (@AdityaGoswami_) March 11, 2018

And not just captions, the photo has been turned into a meme and even inspired a photoshop battle.

Monday waiting for us be like. pic.twitter.com/tD8bpMJcX0 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 11, 2018

Friend: Thanks bhai paise dene ke liye Marwadi Friend: *In mind* Interest ke sath wapas lunga pic.twitter.com/3aZemsuAXj — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) March 11, 2018

*Outside exam hall* Friend : bhai main fail Me *thinking 95/100 to pakke* : mai bhi bhai pic.twitter.com/eOAFLnv3N0 — Mojo (@Singhlicious) March 11, 2018

Friend : phir Goa ka plan final hai na? Me *already cancelled in my head* : Haan bilkul bhai pic.twitter.com/KElfAhK7xF — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 11, 2018

When you beat modi ji in spotting the camera.. pic.twitter.com/HQhtBypzoh — BING (@ya_jhakaas) March 11, 2018

* That evil smile when you put a condom packet in your friend’s pocket without his concern * pic.twitter.com/8R0UpK85Ja — Hunट₹₹♂ (@nickhunterr) March 12, 2018

Macron is on a four-day state visit to India and is currently in Varanasi with the PM, where the duo inaugurated UP’s largest solar plant project. Indian, French companies have already signed pacts worth €13 billion in this visit so far.

