Farmer Protest

This photo of Emmanuel Macron grinning while hugging PM Modi is now a viral meme

Recently PM Modi went to welcome the French President Emmanuel Macron at the airport, but it was not Modi but the French head of state that got everyone talking on social media.. A photo of Macron's smile has led to a meme war on Twitter.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: March 12, 2018 7:42 pm
Emmanuel Macron, narendra modi, Emmanuel Macron grin, Emmanuel Macron evil smile, macron modi hug, macron smile memes, macron smile photoshop battle, macron modi hug jokes, macron modi hug memes, viral news, india news, indian express French President Emmanuel Macron’s smile while hugging PM Narendra Modi has set off a photoshop battle on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his bear hugs are famous. Not only that, they have often been considered a great diplomatic tool when it comes to projecting India’s relationship with other countries and international organisations. But on the lighter side, on numerous occasions, these famous hugs have also led to photoshop battles, caption contests and memes, leaving everyone in splits. However, when recently the Indian PM went to welcome the French President Emmanuel Macron at the airport, it was not Modi but the French head of state that got everyone talking on social media.

A photo of Macron shows him grinning as he hugs the Indian PM, and that has grabbed the attention of many, especially on Twitter and they can’t have enough of it.

Many can’t help but wonder what’s the reason behind the “evil smile”. While some compared the evil grin with that of “Hindi serials’ villain”, others thought it echoed that of “Frank Underwood” and “Lord Voldemort”! Check out some of the fun captions here.

Some also remarked it’s because of the Rafale deal as France sold 36 Rafales jets to India recently, or their own interpretation, even taking a dig at French cuisine!

And not just captions, the photo has been turned into a meme and even inspired a photoshop battle.

Macron is on a four-day state visit to India and is currently in Varanasi with the PM, where the duo inaugurated UP’s largest solar plant project. Indian, French companies have already signed pacts worth €13 billion in this visit so far.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 12: Latest News