Assembly election results 2017: 20 hilarious tweets that you should see on #ElectionResults

Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi were the fodder for meme-rolling.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:March 11, 2017 2:37 pm
election results, up election result, up election result 2017, up election results, punjab election results, indian express, election result, election result 2017, arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, akhilesh yadav, rahul gandhi, election result trolls, election result memes, india news, latest news Tweeple went berserk after BJP won UP polls and AAP lost in Punjab.

As the results of the 2017 Assembly polls are being declared, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have pulled off incredible victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, leaving behind the ghost of Bihar. And after much hype, the Aam Aadmi Party certainly could not repeat their Delhi performance. Punjab, however, was the saving grace for the Congress, which has been on a downhill ever since it lost power at the Centre in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Even as the counting of votes was under way, people’s mandate for the five states is clear – and this has given the ever-sarcastic and humour-seeking Twitterati great fodder. From Kejriwal’s blood sugar check-up to Modi’s triple century in Uttar Pradesh, the micro-blogging site was flooded with witty and punny reactions, so much so that #ElectionResults dominated India Twitter trends since early morning.

Be it the loss of SP-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh, or Congress’ victory in Punjab, all was attributed to Rahul Gandhi (not campaigning in the latter state). And Twitterati in India think Justin Bieber’s ‘So Sorry’ is the new anthem for Akhilesh-Rahul duo. And people concluded that PM Modi is the ‘Baahubali’ of Indian politics as he singlehandedly swept UP polls with his ‘surgical strike on black money’, aka demonetisation. People also did not leave any opportunity to take a jibe at Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann for AAP’s Punjab performance.

Sample these.

