Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline Fernandez steps into Madhuri Dixit’s shoes and Twitterati are not happy with the result

After much anticipation, the revamped version of Ek Do Teen starring Jacqueline Fernandez from the upcoming film Baaghi 2 is out. The song is a tribute to Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song from the 1988 film Tezaab and needless to say there was a lot of expectations regarding the new version. And while fans waited with bated breath, going by the opinions on social media, Fernandez could not really impress and make the cut. People on the Internet are convinced that the Kick actor, with all her dancing prowess, could not recreate the original Mohini’s moves.

While the comparison with Dixit was obvious, some have rather scathingly opined on Fernandez and her inability to do justice to the iconic song. While one wrote, “I feel like this song #EkDoTeen can affect you in so many way (sic). When you hear this song with happy melody it can change your mood,” another wrote, “Had to watch the original #EkDoTeen three times just to unsee the new crappy one.” There are several memes floating on social media right now, some anticipating Dixit’s reaction on watching the song, some expressing what they felt. However, the consensus seems to be clear, you do not tinker with an old classic.

Watch the new song here.

Watch the old song here.



And this is how people on social media reacted.

Me looking for the reasons why they allowed @Asli_Jacqueline to ruin a classic Song like #EkDoTeen 😂 pic.twitter.com/t6eHw8vWjX — Krutika💥 (@AsIiKruti) March 19, 2018

When you see the new #EkDoTeen disaster pic.twitter.com/hClmyk0g3l — hersh magotra (@hershyy) March 19, 2018

I don’t know about Madhuri but I felt like dying after seeing #EkDoTeen by Jacqueline. So so ruined the charm 😭 — Qween of WinterHell (@QweenOfHells) March 19, 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez doing @MadhuriDixit ‘s #EkDoTeen remake is like Salman Bhai is doing biopic of Dilip Kumar. — Shah Rukh Khan (@DynamicSRK) March 16, 2018

Madhuri dixit after watching Ek Do Teen #EkDoTeen pic.twitter.com/LUJLxDpZDZ — pramod bagade (@pramodbagade1) March 16, 2018

Had to watch the original #EkDoTeen three times just to unsee the new crappy one. — Hitesh Acharya (@acharyahitesh) March 19, 2018

I feel like this song #EkDoTeen can affect you in so many way. When you hear this song with happy melody it can change your

mood….. — Divya Jaiswal (@Divyajaiswal01) March 19, 2018

Talking about the song, the Judwa 2 actor had said that it is not an attempt to match up to Dixit.

“This is honestly, more than anything, a tribute to an amazing and iconic number that they gave to us, which is “Ek Do Teen Char”. And, for me as an actress, this is such an honour. I know I would never be able to match up to Madhuri Dixit, that’s not something that I’m even going to attempt. You cannot replicate someone like Madhuri Dixit, as there is only one Madhuri Dixit. I know that this is just my tribute to her,” she said.

