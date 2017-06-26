Eid al-Fitr 2017: These #EidMubarak tweets will leave you in splits

What biryani are you digging into, this Eid? (Source: Haraami Parindey/Facebook) What biryani are you digging into, this Eid? (Source: Haraami Parindey/Facebook)

Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world. From giving alms to the needy, celebrating with family and friends to digging into mouth-watering iftari dishes — the festival marks joy, togetherness and peace. A quick look through social media, and you would know #EidMubarak greetings are also being shared online. In addition to the greetings, there are some rib-cracking jokes doing the rounds as well. From obvious references to biryani, Eidi and the (kind of sad) fact that some people have to go to work on the ‘public holiday’, these tweets sure make for a laugh riot.

Here are some of the posts doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site.

Chicken Biryani vs Veg Biryani pic.twitter.com/di1GWwIK0J — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 26, 2017

Me *texts* : Eid Mubarak Crush : same to you, you are my Eidi Me : aww you’re my Didi Crush : what? Me : duck autocorrect — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 25, 2017

When you get up in the morning and realise it’s a public holiday but you’re working. pic.twitter.com/d0N6V0Xcwz — Bhayanak Puppy (@BhayanakPuppy) June 26, 2017

In last 30 years, we have moved from mail to email, commerce to ecommerce, and Id to Eid. #EidMubarak. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 26, 2017

Wishing Happy Eid is like wishing Merry Diwali. — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) June 25, 2017

Well, not just tweets such as these, there are Eid-special videos too generating a lot of buzz on social media sites. Starting from the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wishing Muslims across the world Eid Mubarak to a viral video of a Muslim guy who wanted to break his roza with the Hindus at the India Gate, the Internet is rife with anything and everything pertaining to the popular Muslim festival and its celebrations. This video in particular, has become extremely popular on the Internet because of the current context of communal tension in the world. The young Muslim man who was fasting during Ramadan took up a social experiment— to break his fast with Hindus, standing at the India Gate blindfolded and holding a placard which says “Main ek ‘Musalman’ Hu….Aaj Mera Roza hai…Main Chahta hu ki mera Roza…Hindu Bhaiyo ke saath kholu…’Jai Hind’ (I am a Muslim, I have kept roza today, I want to break my roza with Hindu brothers”. Watch the video here to know if he succeeded or not.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd