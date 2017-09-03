When people of various faiths celebrated Bakrid and Ganesh Chaturthi together

To celebrate the historic verdict on Triple Talaq, Muslim women in Mumbai offered prayers to Lord Ganesha on the day of Eid al-Adha, that was celebrated during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) To celebrate the historic verdict on Triple Talaq, Muslim women in Mumbai offered prayers to Lord Ganesha on the day of Eid al-Adha, that was celebrated during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

India is a land of festivals, where often people from different communities and religions come together to celebrate festivities irrespective of their faith or community. Spreading love, compassion and harmony — the festive season can often be the force that brings people closer beyond faith, and this year – like many others – we have witnessed some beautiful examples.

Muslims around the world and in India celebrated the important Eid al-Adha on Saturday. But when heavy rainfall stalled Eid celebrations in Uttarakhand, people from the Sikh community came forward. The Muslims in Joshimath were unable to offer namaz on the holy day at Gandhi Maidan in town, instead, so they prayed inside a gurudwara instead.

The beautiful image of multiculturality and brotherhood was shared on Twitter by a user from Ludhiana. The photo had been liked by more 6,000 users, at the time of writing, and many have lauded the gurudwara for their help.

Uttarakhand-Muslims offer prayers in a Sikh Gurudwara, Joshimath as they were unable to do it at Gandhi Maidan due to heavy rains #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/xVu40hCY1S — Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) September 2, 2017

Mumbai Police too shared another heartwarming image of Hindu-Muslim communities celebrating two festivals – Eid and Ganesh Chaturthi – together in the city. Tweeting out a photo of Muslim devotees offering namaz in a Ganpati mandap, they highlighted “the essence of Mumbai” at Ganesh Murti Nagar, Cuffe Parade. This tweet too is winning hearts on the micro-blogging site.

The essence of #Mumbai captured in one frame at Ganesh Murti Nagar, Cuffe Parade! Need we say more? #EidAlAdha #Ganeshotsav pic.twitter.com/MrFpVIE549 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 2, 2017

A similar scene was noticed in Gujarat. To spread the message of communal harmony, for the first time a Ganpati pandal was erected next to Bala Pir Shrine near Udhna Darwaja at Navsari Bazar in Surat. Members of the Hindu community celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi were seen wishing Eid Mubarak to their Muslim brethren on Bakrid.

Members of Hindu community wishing Eid Mubarak to Muslim brothers on Bakrid in Surat. (Source: Express photo by Javed Raja) Members of Hindu community wishing Eid Mubarak to Muslim brothers on Bakrid in Surat. (Source: Express photo by Javed Raja)

On the holy occasion of Bakrid, a few Muslim women were seen performing aarti at a Ganpati mandap in Mumbai. To celebrate the Supreme Court’s historic ruling on Triple Talaq, the women from Sion Koliwada offered obeisance to Lord Ganesha.

Muslim women from Sion Koliwada performed aarti before Lord Ganesha on Bakrid. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Muslim women from Sion Koliwada performed aarti before Lord Ganesha on Bakrid. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Beautiful, isn’t it?

