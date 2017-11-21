Top Stories

Netizens eggs-amine the ‘chicken and egg price situation’ on a non-serious note

The steady rise in the price of eggs over the past few weeks has created trouble for people. While many have expressed their anger on social media, several have gotten creative with puns and jokes to show their 'pain'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 21, 2017 8:15 pm
First petrol, then the Metro fare and now eggs – the price hike on daily commodities one after another has just set people off. Esepciallu since eggs are quite a popular choice for breakfast and quick fix ingredient for midnight hunger pangs, this surge in prices has really hit people hard over the past couple of weeks.

Poultry farmers in the Pune region are now selling eggs at Rs 585 for 100 pieces, which means a single egg costs a whopping Rs 6.5-7.5 retail. That works out to Rs 120-135 in per kilogram, taking the average egg weight of about 55g, which isn’t too far below the price of Rs 130-150 at which dressed chicken is retailing in Pune. This egg-chicken comparable price scenario has caused much grief, but it has also inspired many to look at the lighter side of things, coming up with creative puns and jokes while expressing their grief.

Here are a couple of samples.

