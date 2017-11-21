Netizens eggs-amine the ‘chicken and egg price situation’ on a non-serious note

Great egg-spectations? Not! (Source: File Photo) Great egg-spectations? Not! (Source: File Photo)

First petrol, then the Metro fare and now eggs – the price hike on daily commodities one after another has just set people off. Esepciallu since eggs are quite a popular choice for breakfast and quick fix ingredient for midnight hunger pangs, this surge in prices has really hit people hard over the past couple of weeks.

Poultry farmers in the Pune region are now selling eggs at Rs 585 for 100 pieces, which means a single egg costs a whopping Rs 6.5-7.5 retail. That works out to Rs 120-135 in per kilogram, taking the average egg weight of about 55g, which isn’t too far below the price of Rs 130-150 at which dressed chicken is retailing in Pune. This egg-chicken comparable price scenario has caused much grief, but it has also inspired many to look at the lighter side of things, coming up with creative puns and jokes while expressing their grief.

Here are a couple of samples.

We are gonna get #egg less #biriyani soon ! — Vishnu Karikkattu (@VishnuKarikkatu) November 21, 2017

#Egg Rs.7.5..!

What is the procedure to enroll for Midday meal Scheme..??

Ps: I have #Aadhar Card — Jishu (@Jishu_Sparsha) November 20, 2017

Am back on popular demand #egg — Andrew Cosgrove (@andrewcosgroveh) November 11, 2017

Another reason to never eat breakfast #eggprices — Marc Alvarez (@avmachine) July 4, 2015

chicken said to egg, you are very cheap! #EggPrice — TheManan Chawla (@TheMananChawla) November 21, 2017

