Minutes after Palaniswami sworn in as CM, someone changed his name on Wikipedia page to ‘Sasikala’s Slave’

Amid great drama and ruckus inside the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami won the trust vote. Palaniswami, who belongs to VK Sasikala’s faction of the AIADMK party, is the third AIADMK leader to be sworn-in as Chief Minister in the last nine months after the demise of party supremo J Jayalalithaa.

Palaniswami won the floor test in the Assembly today where 122 MLAs voted for him, and 11 voted for O Panneerselvam. O Panneerselvam, who was immediately sworn-in as state CM after Amma’s demise, could not garner the much-needed support to win the floor test even though the DMK and Congress supported the demand of a secret ballot by the Panneerselvam camp.

Meanwhile, minutes after the AIADMK leader was sworn in, the Wikipedia page for the list of Tamil CMs was updated too.

Some Wikipedia editor, while updating the page, added Palaniswami’s picture as the incumbent Chief Minister. However, the name read as ‘Sasikala’s Slave’. Though it was corrected within a few minutes, it did not go unnoticed by Netizens and pictures of it soon started circulating online.

This is true. Type CM of Tamil Nadu and you will get this. pic.twitter.com/Xb0RCWLmRU — Pritam Sangwan (@sangwan_pritam) February 18, 2017

But the bad humour did not just end with this. Pictures of another version are did the rounds on social media too. The page showed the current CM as a Mannargudi Mafia, the closest aides and family members of Sasikala.

Though it has been corrected now, but certainly EPS haters trolled him online.

