Who is Edappadi Palanisamy? These witty answers on Twitter are a laugh riot

Who is Edappadi Palanisamy, and why is he trending on Twitter? An hour after VK Sasikala was found guilty by the Supreme Court for corruption and ordered to serve a four-year term in jail, the minister took an important decision for her party — the AIADMK, which governs Tamil Nadu. Naming a new leader for the party, she picked loyalist Edappadi K Palanisamy, 57, who was the minister of the public works department.

To keep her rival, O Panneerselvam, at bay, she chose Palanisamy while the former was expelled by the AIADMK at a meeting of about 120 legislators in a resort near Chennai.

As the public works department minister switched his position to the new chief of Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, people all across India went on a spree to search him on Google. What seemed to be the most bizarre thing was that not just his name and pictures, but his caste was also among the most searched terms on Google.

Why was he picked by Sasikala for the top slot? Well, reports suggest that the third-time MLA from Edappadi in the Kongu region was favoured by both Amma and Chinnamma.

Once he started trending on Twitter, Twitterati doled out hilarious tweets to answer the question that everyone is asking, “Who is Edappadi Palanisamy?” Read the tweets and go ROFL-ing!

