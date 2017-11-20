Ed Sheeran’s expression at Farah Khan’s Bollywood bash has Twitterati intrigued

Many Tweeple noticed something odd about Ed Sheeran’s expression at Farah Khan’s bash. (Source: Zinq/Twitter) Many Tweeple noticed something odd about Ed Sheeran’s expression at Farah Khan’s bash. (Source: Zinq/Twitter)

Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai concert had fans excited ever since its announcement. And, finally, the British song-writer and singer came to India, performed at the Jio Gardens in Bandra Kurla Complex on November 19 – impressing his fans with his performance. But he did all of his after spending time partying with Bollywood stars. Two days prior to his performance, the singer was seen grooving with the who’s who of Bollywood, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan at a party thrown by Farah Khan. And pictures of the same were splashed all across social media. Khan herself shared plenty of pictures.

While Bollywood celebrities were clearly drunk on revelry and did not shy away from expressing their fondness for the singer, the ever observant Tweeple noticed a rather awkward expression on Sheeran’s face and there were many comments and tweets on his “dead plastic eyes.” While one user wrote, “Ed Sheeran partying with Bollywood’s elite is morse coding us with dead eyes and plastic smiles, begging to be saved,” and another wrote “Lmao what’s wrong with his eyes!! Every photo of Ed has the same plastic eyes thingy going on.” Some even commented on the “attention seeking drama” of the celebrities and wrote that the singer, in all probability, is never coming back.

Well, we do have to wait to find out if the singer will come back or not, but for now you can laugh at the hilarious memes and jokes people on social media painstakingly created from the pictures.

This is how Twitterati interpreted Sheeran’s meeting with the Bollywood stars.

He is Ed Sheeran for a reason pic.twitter.com/DjUTH5MAEZ — Anurag Verma (@kitAnurag) November 20, 2017

Ed Sheeran partying with Bollywood’s elite is morse coding us with dead eyes and plastic smiles, begging to be saved. pic.twitter.com/iPpkE0awsU — Ammāl (@vforvelvetta) November 19, 2017

Lmao what’s wrong with his eyes!! Every photo of Ed has the same plastic eyes thingy going on pic.twitter.com/hSn5o02gU1 — Zinq (@Optimum_Crime) November 19, 2017

I’m dying he looks so traumatised — K🌹 (@KalyaniAdhav) November 19, 2017

Ed Sheeran is never coming back to India guys http://t.co/d3Z0S5iTuf — La Vie En Rose (@gsforever222) November 19, 2017

