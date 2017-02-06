Earthquake hits north India: Twitterati shake things up on social media

The epicentre of the earthquake is being reported to be Uttarakhand in Northern India. (Source: earthquake.usgs.gov) The epicentre of the earthquake is being reported to be Uttarakhand in Northern India. (Source: earthquake.usgs.gov)

A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale struck northern India minutes ago and Twitterati are ready with wise cracks. The earthquake, which hit at around 10.30 this evening hit, among other places, Delhi NCR, Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi lasted almost as long as 30 seconds. The epicentre of the quake was Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand.

Take a look at what Twitterati had to say:

#earthquake or is this another plan of Modi to kill me ? — Arvind Kejriwal (@TrollKejri) February 6, 2017

Earthquake aaya tha, OMG ka matlab tha O Mera Ghar ! ..thanks @narendramodi ji ye abbreviation wali skill development ke liye 😂😂 — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) February 6, 2017

Ex boyfriend : kuchh feel hua

Girl : I don't have feelings for you

Ex boyfriend : behen earthquake — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 6, 2017

Rahul baba ne speech di kya? http://t.co/JlwoUoe2YW — Samosaji (@ek_samosa_dena) February 6, 2017

Some people joking abt earthquake occuring due to Rahul Gandhi's speech. Really insensitive. Don't make fun of victims of Rahul's speeches. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 6, 2017

It takes an Earthquake in Delhi to figure out "Oh this guy is my neighbor" 😂 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 6, 2017

Such a fraud earthquake. No Injuries. No deaths. — Deb D (@CescyJose) February 6, 2017

Yay! First Earthquake of 2017. #EndOfWorld — Faizan Patel (@faizanpatel) February 6, 2017

Delhi is frequently getting shaken in the last few years. And there are earthquakes too. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 6, 2017

Stop asking me if I felt the earthquake. I am avoiding all kind of feelings. — pnkj (@AskThePankazzzz) February 6, 2017

