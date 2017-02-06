Earthquake hits north India: Twitterati shake things up on social media

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 7, 2017 12:25 am
A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale struck northern India minutes ago and Twitterati are ready with wise cracks. The earthquake, which hit at around 10.30 this evening hit, among other places, Delhi NCR, Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi lasted almost as long as 30 seconds. The epicentre of the quake was Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand.
Take a look at what Twitterati had to say:
