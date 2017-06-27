Latest News

‘There’s need for space’: Dutch PM’s Hindi tweet blooper sparks spate of memes and jokes on Twitter

Attempting a foreign language comes with a few challenges and Dutch PM Mark Rutte too faced some difficulties while tweeting out a welcome message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hindi.

Narendra Modi is on the final leg of his three-nation tour and is currently in the Netherlands. After a successful meeting with the US President Donald Trump at the White House, the PM reached the European nation for bilateral talks. The Indian Prime Minister is known for his selfies and warm hugs with heads of state as a symbol of friendship and diplomacy. Many of these are tweeted out from his official handles with positive messages. Similarly, other state heads also reciprocate with similar messages of warmth and friendship. Take the US President, for instance, who called Modi a ‘true friend’ in a tweet and praised his leadership.

Similarly, Modi’s Dutch counterpart extended a sweet gesture through the micro-blogging platform. Mark Rutte took to Twitter to welcome Modi in a tweet, typed in Hindi. Unfortunately, though, a victim of either ignorance or a bad keyboard, the entire message was tweeted out without a single space. Thus, making it quite a mouthful to read.

“You are welcome in the Netherlands @narendramodi India and the world’s 70 years of great relationship with Nederlands”, reads the translated tweet.

The ever observant Twitterati were quick to spot the issue and unsurprisingly the jokes and memes were quick to follow.

Check out some of them here.

The Dutch PM who is also known as Minister-President finally realised the mistake and issued another tweet, and this time it was perfect.

But, to be fair, not all responses to the blooper were negative. There were a number of tweeple who praised the effort as well.

Sample these.

Well, it’s to be seen the kind of impact that the various deals inked during this official trip will have on Indian economy and international relations, but so far the meme factories have been fairly well fed, as always.

