‘There’s need for space’: Dutch PM’s Hindi tweet blooper sparks spate of memes and jokes on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the Prime Minister of Netherlands, Mark Rutte at Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Source: PIB) Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the Prime Minister of Netherlands, Mark Rutte at Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Source: PIB)

Narendra Modi is on the final leg of his three-nation tour and is currently in the Netherlands. After a successful meeting with the US President Donald Trump at the White House, the PM reached the European nation for bilateral talks. The Indian Prime Minister is known for his selfies and warm hugs with heads of state as a symbol of friendship and diplomacy. Many of these are tweeted out from his official handles with positive messages. Similarly, other state heads also reciprocate with similar messages of warmth and friendship. Take the US President, for instance, who called Modi a ‘true friend’ in a tweet and praised his leadership.

Similarly, Modi’s Dutch counterpart extended a sweet gesture through the micro-blogging platform. Mark Rutte took to Twitter to welcome Modi in a tweet, typed in Hindi. Unfortunately, though, a victim of either ignorance or a bad keyboard, the entire message was tweeted out without a single space. Thus, making it quite a mouthful to read.

“You are welcome in the Netherlands @narendramodi India and the world’s 70 years of great relationship with Nederlands”, reads the translated tweet.

The ever observant Twitterati were quick to spot the issue and unsurprisingly the jokes and memes were quick to follow.

Check out some of them here.

Dutch is easier to understand http://t.co/zOyvxhtnUD — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) June 27, 2017

This is the guy who speaks MutualFundsAreSubjectToMarketRiskPleaseReadTheOfferDocumentsCarefully http://t.co/wZpp6jvLNx — Mohit 🚢 (@sailorsmoon) June 27, 2017

Soo overwhelmed Minister President, nice initiative to remove all space between the two countries. 😳❤ — Lazy Cat ‘न’ (@uPoliticat) June 27, 2017

जलेबी तल गयी है..

अब इन्हें चाशनी में डाला जाए.. http://t.co/Knq8apDquM — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 27, 2017

The Dutch PM who is also known as Minister-President finally realised the mistake and issued another tweet, and this time it was perfect.

But, to be fair, not all responses to the blooper were negative. There were a number of tweeple who praised the effort as well.

Sample these.

धन्यवाद 😊

सुंदर हिंदी। — Prashant Patel Umrao (@ippatel) June 27, 2017

http://t.co/kDUo2YqszT

Thank you Mr.President for this lovely tweet🙏🏻 — Meenakshi Sharan (@meenakshisharan) June 27, 2017

Woww , Hindi .Appreciate 👍 — Annie Singh ✍ (@o__positive) June 27, 2017

Yes, but be sure it’s not his language . At least he tried must be appreciated. — Naveen Kumar (@NaveenYdv8) June 27, 2017

Well, it’s to be seen the kind of impact that the various deals inked during this official trip will have on Indian economy and international relations, but so far the meme factories have been fairly well fed, as always.

