No, this condom brand is not selling jeans!

The Jeans are condoms that "perfectly fit" in any jeans pocket!

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: March 24, 2017 11:45 pm
durex, durex jeans, ranveer singh, durex jeans condom, durex jeans prank, what is durex jeans, durex jeans condoms, india news, latest news, viral news Actor Ranveer Singh and the brand kept people guessing what could Durex Jeans means for two days. (Source: Durex India/Twitter)

Each time the condom brand Durex comes up with something new, it literally breaks the Internet. From launching a brinjal-flavoured condom to asking Singapore citizens not to use their product when the country saw a decline in its population — they have been making a buzz for wacky reasons! For the past two days, the brand baffled Indians by announcing a new line of jeans! Creating quite a stir on social media, the company teased everyone and kept them guessing.

Now, it all turns out to be a publicity stunt and jeans are just condoms that “perfectly fit” in any jeans pocket! However, they were succesful in getting people ROFL-ing on social media.

Check out these tweets:

The company released a few teasers and Singh too announced the news about company’s new venture. While many thought it was a prank and the company was just planning to launch a ‘jeans-condom’, most were intrigued to know what was cooking!

Understandably, the campiagn has become fodder for jokes and memes for Netizens. From questions like “will it be available in diverse flavours” to “how one should use it”, there’s no dearth of humour. However, soon after the prank was disclosed, it created even a bigger noise in the virtual world.

Check some of the reactions here:

It seems Durex just took playing pranks to a whole another level!

