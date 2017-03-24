No, this condom brand is not selling jeans!

Actor Ranveer Singh and the brand kept people guessing what could Durex Jeans means for two days. (Source: Durex India/Twitter) Actor Ranveer Singh and the brand kept people guessing what could Durex Jeans means for two days. (Source: Durex India/Twitter)

Each time the condom brand Durex comes up with something new, it literally breaks the Internet. From launching a brinjal-flavoured condom to asking Singapore citizens not to use their product when the country saw a decline in its population — they have been making a buzz for wacky reasons! For the past two days, the brand baffled Indians by announcing a new line of jeans! Creating quite a stir on social media, the company teased everyone and kept them guessing.

Now, it all turns out to be a publicity stunt and jeans are just condoms that “perfectly fit” in any jeans pocket! However, they were succesful in getting people ROFL-ing on social media.

Check out these tweets:

#DurexJeans is finally here! And Ranveer looks awesome in it. Check it out. pic.twitter.com/FRjBHgbL4d — Durex India (@DurexIndia) March 24, 2017

The company released a few teasers and Singh too announced the news about company’s new venture. While many thought it was a prank and the company was just planning to launch a ‘jeans-condom’, most were intrigued to know what was cooking!

We’re launching Jeans! And Ranveer’s gonna be trying out his first ever. Excited? Well, that’s our speciality! #DurexJeans pic.twitter.com/5UpIJFVBfw — Durex India (@DurexIndia) March 22, 2017

Understandably, the campiagn has become fodder for jokes and memes for Netizens. From questions like “will it be available in diverse flavours” to “how one should use it”, there’s no dearth of humour. However, soon after the prank was disclosed, it created even a bigger noise in the virtual world.

Check some of the reactions here:

Keep love in your heart and #DurexJeans in your pocket. That’s the way to become a man from a boy. 😉 http://t.co/b9p87m3i1M — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) March 24, 2017

#DurexJeans awesome ad man. So creative yet so subtle loved it totally pic.twitter.com/XXfthXbpfo — Reshmi A R (@Reshmi_AR) March 24, 2017

@RanveerOfficial superb! @DurexIndia U guys did an awesome job & didnt blow up much 😂😜 #DurexJeans — Neha Bahl (@NehaBahl28) March 24, 2017

So #DurexJeans is a wonderful marketing gimmick of getting even singles to say: I am wearing Durex now… whatever the purpose! Pfft! — My Name is Satya (@iTheSatya) March 24, 2017

I thought it’s jeans made out of latex so you don’t have to fiddle around at the last minute #DurexJeans — Rishabh Khurana (@RishabhK94) March 24, 2017

@RanveerOfficial

great concept

Stupid of me, at first I thought Durex is coming with a jeans brand 😝😁 — prashantkaul83@gmail (@prashantkaul83) March 24, 2017

Guys #DurexJeans has made a smooth entry. Don’t you forget it before making yours. http://t.co/sYGdbdIjY9 — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) March 24, 2017

It seems Durex just took playing pranks to a whole another level!

