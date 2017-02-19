The reason for these DU girls asking permission for a late night-out has left the Internet in splits

Few students found the letter quite inspiring and are weighing in if they can do the same. (Source: Pinja Tod/ Facebook) Few students found the letter quite inspiring and are weighing in if they can do the same. (Source: Pinja Tod/ Facebook)

Asking permission for a night out is pretty tricky for girls. It’s difficult enough when you’re at home, but that compounds manifold when it comes to seeking permission from your hostel warden – nothing short of a nightmare. And when it comes to college hostels under Delhi University, it’s a daredevil act, ask any DU student and they’ll vouch for it.

But two female students dared to ask permission to go out at night and wrote an honest letter to the warden; their ‘valid’ reason has left the Internet in splits! Yes, two students wanted to “de-stress” themselves “a little” after having a bad experience with their dissertation presentation. The students, who signed their name as Preeti and Aditi explained to the hostel warden that they were “stressed and disappointed” with their academic life, and needed a break. Seriously, don’t we all need one!

The picture of the letter was shared by Pinjra Tod on their Facebook Page and many Netizens, especially those from DU colleges found it totally relatable. Talking to the indianexpress.com, on condition of anonymity, the admin of the Facebook page confirmed that the duo was finally granted permission for a ‘late night’. The letter was written to the warden of Kaveri Hostel under Ambedkar University, Delhi (AUD).

The Pinjra Tod movement came up in 2015 in Jamai Milia Islamia University to fight against the sexist rules but gained popularity outside the campus too. The two Hindi words that mean “break the cage” have spread in college campuses across Delhi ever since and nearby paying guesthouses, because female students are tired of having to live like caged birds.

