DRDO has a problem with Facebook and is seeking answers on Twitter

As expected, those who have better research and development on social media where quick to pounce on the post. As expected, those who have better research and development on social media where quick to pounce on the post.

India’s top military research and development agency has a problem. And trust the agency which can successfully test fire a guided Pinaka and Agni 5 missile to be able to find a solution.

Unable to open their Facebook account, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) asked the social network on Twitter — yeah, you read that right — how to get over their “sign in problem”. With slight hints at the panic within the organisation, the official Twitter handle, @DRDO_India, tweeted: “@facebook we are contacting u from Indian @DRDO_India our official page is not opening.” Soon after came a follow up tweet: “@facebook the url for the same is http://www.facebook.com/DPIDRDO/ … plz revert asap as this is official page (sign in problem)”

http://twitter.com/DRDO_India/status/822336620368195585

http://twitter.com/DRDO_India/status/822336854825562112

It seems those handling social media for DRDO are expecting Mark Zuckerberg himself to come up with a solution from California.

As expected, those who have better research and development on social media where quick to pounce on the post.

Two of them had very valid suggestions

.@DRDO_India I can access it from outside. Pls share your password so that I can check the problem from inside ;-) @facebook pic.twitter.com/x2f7K5gc0f — Kapil💥 (@kapsology) January 20, 2017

@kiduva had a more nationalistic line

. @DRDO_India instead of playing candy crush saga on facebook, concentrate on india's defence. Atleast think abt our solders at the border😒 — kiduva (@kiduva) January 20, 2017

Anyway, the two tweets, don’t really show up well on the DRDO. Also, there has to be someone in India’s top defence research agency who has heard about the ‘Forgot Password’ option.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd