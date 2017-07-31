Can you guess what’s wrong with this ad? Twitterati’s having a field day with it

Can you figure out what’s wrong with this picture? (Source: Ateendriyo/Twitter) Can you figure out what’s wrong with this picture? (Source: Ateendriyo/Twitter)

Sure, we all have been guilty at some point or the other of letting typos and grammatical errors go by without noticing, or even a wrong picture. Heck, our Union ministers have tweeted out photos of wrong players while wishing them luck on the field. But these are errors that can be fixed, even if not forgotten. But what if your mistake is the size of a massive billboard on the road?!

Someone possibly could lose their job over it, especially if the error puts a question mark on the very service that you’re offering.

And that is exactly what happened with a billboard put up by Dr Lal PathLabs Limited, a diagnostic centre that provides healthcare tests all across India. It was one of their posters, spotted somewhere in Kolkata that has caught the attention of people and how.

In the advertisement a doctor is analysing an X-ray report with all seriousness – attempting to spot a very critical problem one would assume. And on the right, you have a listing of all the services offered by the pathological lab. All sounds and looks okay, right?

Now take a look at the image again? Find anything wrong? No? The X-ray?!

Yes, that’s it… the X-ray that the doctor seems to be studying is upside down, and no points for guess that once that was pointed out in the social media space, there was no looking back. Not only have people relentlessly been making fun of it, but there are also others who are seriously questioned the brand’s credibility.

Here is the advertisement and the reactions.

Ummm, Lal Path labs. That X Ray is ulta. No wonder *daaktar Sahiba* looks so concerned pic.twitter.com/6Na4QeXekC — गरल कण्ठ (@Ateendriyo) July 30, 2017

Do you agree with him?

.@lalpathlabs where does the credibility of the lab investigation remain if an add of yours can go unnoticed ?pic.twitter.com/WPsF2izzV0 — ©Kashmiri Pandit ψ™ (@KhushuRK) July 31, 2017

😂😂😂@lalpathlabs really : Are you nuts?? 1) Put saner people on the advertising job 2) Hire real doctors who know how to hold an X ray 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SmFxLSfAdT — The Good Doctor (@Kaalateetham) July 30, 2017

Precisely.

@lalpathlabs this was bound to happen when you take models rather then doctors for promotion. #upsidedownxray 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GqDMsoeChW — Dr. Ravinder Chopra (@chopsravi) July 30, 2017

Some ‘real’ doctors also pointed out the glaring error.

@lalpathlabs sir see this

May be useful for you pic.twitter.com/K06dNynriV — Atul (@catchatul) July 30, 2017

Or sheer bad luck, maybe?

That’s bad branding @lalpathlabs , you want your ad to get noticed at the expense of misrepresenting a doctor reading an X-ray? pic.twitter.com/guRfya17gO — Antony Stanley (@tonymon4u) July 30, 2017

Finally, Dr. Lal Pathlabs responded and assured that they would remove the hoardings.

We have noticed this too. We apologize for the inconvenience caused and have removed all such hoardings with immediate effect. — Dr Lal PathLabs (@lalpathlabs) July 31, 2017

But this is not a singular case. If you look wide and hard enough you would come across several such road signs or even sign boards that will force you to stop and have a good laugh.

