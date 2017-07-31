Latest News

Can you guess what’s wrong with this ad? Twitterati’s having a field day with it

In the advertisement a doctor is analysing an X-ray report with all seriousness - attempting to spot a very critical problem, one would assume. And on the right, you have a listing of all the services offered by the pathological lab. All sounds and looks okay, right? Look again!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 31, 2017 1:37 pm
dr. lal path lab, funny posters, funny advertisements, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Can you figure out what’s wrong with this picture? (Source: Ateendriyo/Twitter)
Sure, we all have been guilty at some point or the other of letting typos and grammatical errors go by without noticing, or even a wrong picture. Heck, our Union ministers have tweeted out photos of wrong players while wishing them luck on the field. But these are errors that can be fixed, even if not forgotten. But what if your mistake is the size of a massive billboard on the road?!

Someone possibly could lose their job over it, especially if the error puts a question mark on the very service that you’re offering.

And that is exactly what happened with a billboard put up by Dr Lal PathLabs Limited, a diagnostic centre that provides healthcare tests all across India. It was one of their posters, spotted somewhere in Kolkata that has caught the attention of people and how.

Now take a look at the image again? Find anything wrong? No? The X-ray?!

Yes, that’s it… the X-ray that the doctor seems to be studying is upside down, and no points for guess that once that was pointed out in the social media space, there was no looking back. Not only have people relentlessly been making fun of it, but there are also others who are seriously questioned the brand’s credibility.

Here is the advertisement and the reactions.

Do you agree with him?

Precisely.

Some ‘real’ doctors also pointed out the glaring error.

Or sheer bad luck, maybe?

Finally, Dr. Lal Pathlabs responded and assured that they would remove the hoardings.

But this is not a singular case. If you look wide and hard enough you would come across several such road signs or even sign boards that will force you to stop and have a good laugh.

  1. Z
    Zaki Mohammed
    Jul 31, 2017 at 3:14 pm
    insist of Center they mentioned company
    Reply
