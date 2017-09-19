‘Down to earth Mahi’: Twitterati lose their calm over photos of MS Dhoni relaxing at Chennai airport

“That is how you relax after taking a 1-0 lead. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS,” tweeted BCCI along with the photos, referring to the home team’s win against Australia in their first one-day international match.(Source: BCCI/Twitter) “That is how you relax after taking a 1-0 lead. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS,” tweeted BCCI along with the photos, referring to the home team’s win against Australia in their first one-day international match.(Source: BCCI/Twitter)

Time and again, MS Dhoni has proven that he is the master of power naps. Be it in the middle of a match or after checking-in at the airport, if a man has to rest, he just has to and going by the latest photos doing the rounds of the Internet, Dhoni seems to vouch for it. BCCI posted pictures of the team members, including the former skipper, captain Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, etc., chilling at the Chennai airport and fans of the cricketers have already found their latest favourite pictures of the Indian cricket team.

“That is how you relax after taking a 1-0 lead. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS,” tweeted BCCI, referring to the home team’s win against Australia in their first one-day international match. People were quick to notice Captain Cool living up to his reputation and once that, it seems there was no looking back for them.

This is BCCI’s tweet.

Team India ! Is down to Earth !!👍 Cheers Guys !! — Kiran Shedge (@kiranjshedge) September 18, 2017

“While everybody is sitting, this legend is sleeping like a boss. One in the whole world for a reason,” “Dhoni different in the crowd always,” “Dhoni is so down to earth. He’s again on the floor,” “How sleep deprived is Dhoni? On field, off field he seems to be leaving no chance of catching a power nap, go!” were some of the reactions they generated on the micro-blogging site.

Check out some of them here.

Thala Dhoni 😍😍😍 — Vimal Raina (@ImVimalRaina) September 18, 2017

How sleep deprived is Dhoni? On field, off field he seems to be leaving no chance of catching a power nap, go! — pratyush patra 🖊 (@KalamWalaBae) September 18, 2017

Dhoni different in the crowd always ,,😊 — Aniket Kumar Suman (@aniket_suman) September 18, 2017

Dhoni is Always Different From Others ✔ — Johns 🏏 (@johnsbennymsd) September 18, 2017

Dhoni is always different — Rahul Kumar (@mstladka) September 18, 2017

Dhoni is always looks special in crowd 👍🏻👌🏻 — Sagar Boga (@Sagar_Boga) September 18, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd