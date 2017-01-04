‘Don’t live. Don’t breathe. Because some men rape’

This Twitter thread is winning the Internet This Twitter thread is winning the Internet

Can you believe there are people who blame women’s clothing as the reason for them getting molested? Not just their clothes, their lifestyle, the way they speak and carry themselves too – everything is seemingly their fault. Samajwadi Party Mumbai unit chief Abu Azmi actually said that the mass molestation that happened in Bengaluru was a result of women “straying away” from ‘Indian culture’. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “Such incidents do happen on New Year’s eve and Christmas and that they do take a lot of precautions.”

What?! Such incidents happen!

The above statements are not just the mindset of these ministers, the same sentiment is prevalent among many people in the society and social media is flooded with such ridiculous opinions.

Women are justifiably upset with the current scenario and a Twitter user Nupur (@UnSubtleDesi) posted a series of tweets on what it means to be a woman in a world full of people who blame women for being groped as if they called for it. “Keep fightng. Keep hiding. Keep walkng. Keep editng ur life. Keep exercising caution. Stay away. Stay lockd. Stay safe. Because sme men rape. Im angry. Im upset. Im enraged. Im horrified. Im scared. Have been forever. But I will keep safe. And I will fight. Even if some men rape,” she wrote.

