‘Don’t force us to make you feel the blues’: Mumbai Police’s punny tweets on Holi are winning hearts

Mumbai Police's social media savagery at its best!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 13, 2017 8:07 pm
mumbai police, mumbai police twitter, mumbai police holi tweet viral, mumbai police punny holi tweet, mumbai police wishes happy holi, mumbai police tweets, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending in india Mumbai Police have been sending subtle, yet ‘punny’ messages on Twitter, to warn the naysayers and troublemakers this festival. (Source: File Photo)

While a lot of people in India are probably revelling in the ‘high’ spirits of Holi, playfully smearing colours on each other, while they say ‘Bura na maano, Holi hai’, Mumbai Police has been on duty — and savagely so! The Mumbai Police, known for reaching out and helping the needy, especially through Twitter, have been sending subtle, yet ‘punny’ messages on Twitter, to warn the naysayers and troublemakers this festival. And Twitterati is in fact, loving the warning tweets!

The Mumbai Police Twitter handle began posting tweets warning people, days in advance, starting March 9. From “Don’t compel us to make you feel the blues on a vibrant #Holi” to “We hope you celebrate holi in ‘pink’ of your ‘senses'”, they have left no stone unturned to make sure the message reaches the masses — loud and clear.

Sample their tweets here.

Clearly, the tweets show how alert and responsible the police is on duty and on social media as well and people are evidently loving their social media savagery, and sent them heartfelt Holi messages in reply. Check out some of the reactions the posts garnered.

 

