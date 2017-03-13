‘Don’t force us to make you feel the blues’: Mumbai Police’s punny tweets on Holi are winning hearts

Mumbai Police have been sending subtle, yet ‘punny’ messages on Twitter, to warn the naysayers and troublemakers this festival. (Source: File Photo) Mumbai Police have been sending subtle, yet ‘punny’ messages on Twitter, to warn the naysayers and troublemakers this festival. (Source: File Photo)

While a lot of people in India are probably revelling in the ‘high’ spirits of Holi, playfully smearing colours on each other, while they say ‘Bura na maano, Holi hai’, Mumbai Police has been on duty — and savagely so! The Mumbai Police, known for reaching out and helping the needy, especially through Twitter, have been sending subtle, yet ‘punny’ messages on Twitter, to warn the naysayers and troublemakers this festival. And Twitterati is in fact, loving the warning tweets!

The Mumbai Police Twitter handle began posting tweets warning people, days in advance, starting March 9. From “Don’t compel us to make you feel the blues on a vibrant #Holi” to “We hope you celebrate holi in ‘pink’ of your ‘senses'”, they have left no stone unturned to make sure the message reaches the masses — loud and clear.

Sample their tweets here.

Your every unholy action will have an equal & opposite reaction this #Holi from us #HaveAHolyHoli pic.twitter.com/2bM1s71JGw — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 9, 2017

Don’t compel us to make you feel the blues on a vibrant #Holi day #HaveAHolyHoli pic.twitter.com/KyLu20fROa — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 10, 2017

We hope you celebrate holi in ‘pink’ of your ‘senses’ #HaveAHappyHoli pic.twitter.com/rP6LMxx2g8 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 11, 2017

Gentle reminder today before you indulge in something unwarranted, We Are On Duty 😊 #HaveAHolyHoli pic.twitter.com/NP3FU9CMvU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 13, 2017

Clearly, the tweets show how alert and responsible the police is on duty and on social media as well and people are evidently loving their social media savagery, and sent them heartfelt Holi messages in reply. Check out some of the reactions the posts garnered.

@MumbaiPolice this page seems amazing with the creatives — Sunny Khandait (@ThePlatman) March 11, 2017

@MumbaiPolice hahaha, badass, proud of you guys and happy Holi to you all — ritesh sharma (@riteshsharma123) March 13, 2017

@MumbaiPolice Happy Holi to our respected police brothers — Valkesh Raut (@ValkeshRaut) March 9, 2017

@MumbaiPolice when the whole world is celebrating u guys still work! Thank you! Happy holi to ur team — Yamini Rumade (@YRumade) March 13, 2017

@MumbaiPolice Happy Holi and Yes Sir we will follow your guidance — RITESH LAKHANI (@lakhanianmol) March 11, 2017

