Don’t boast about it: Kejriwal trolls PM Modi after latter’s tweet on meeting mother

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter tweeted saying he ‘skipped Yoga’ and met his mother for breakfast.

In two tweets posted in Hindi, Kejriwal said, “I stay with my mother. I take her blessings everyday but I don’t boast about it. I don’t make my mother stand in line for political gains. Hindu religion and Indian culture says you should make your aged mother and your wife stay with you. PM’s residence is big, make your heart bigger.” The prime minister’s mother, rarely seen in public, was photographed when she visited a bank in Gandhinagar to deposit old bank notes post the Centre’s demonetisation move.

हिंदू धर्म और भारतीय संस्कृति कहती है कि आपको अपनी बूढ़ी माँ और धर्मपत्नी को अपने साथ रखना चाहिए। PM आवास बहुत बड़ा है, थोड़ा दिल बड़ा कीजिए http://t.co/CT243GTTzc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 10, 2017

The prime minister had earlier today tweeted that he skipped Yoga to meet his mother for breakfast. Hiraba, PM Modi’s 97-year-old mother, stays with his brother Pankaj Modi on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat.

PM Modi, who was in the city to inaugurate an international exchange in GIFT city and lay the foundation stone of the redevelopment of Gandhinagar railway station, might head back to Delhi today. PM Modi met his mother last in December, 2016 when he came to Gujarat to inaugurate a string of projects. He had then addressed a rally in Deesa in Banaskantha district of Gujarat.

