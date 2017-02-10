Trending News

Donald Trump’s ‘SEE YOU IN COURT’ tweet after the court ruled against his travel ban has Twitterati in splits

'President Trump, after losing in court, says he will see the court. In court.'

trump, donald trump, trump travel ban, trump immigration ban, trumpistan, trump immigrants ban, trump immigrants travel ban, trump tweets, trump see you in court tweet, indian express, indian express news Trump had decided to issue the controversial ban on travellers from seven Muslim-populated nations. (Source: File Photo)

A joke doing the rounds after the United States President Donald J Trump took office was — “People generally turn against the leaders for not doing as they promised while asking for votes. In America, people are turning against Trump for sticking to his words.” Trump decided to issue the controversial ban on travellers from seven Muslim-populated nations. He was however in for a rude surprise when the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against his ban. With that, the President did next what he is known the best for — he tweeted! “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”, he wrote (yes, all in caps). Of course, there was no stopping the social media users thereafter.

Twitter users, including former first lady Hillary Clinton reacted to Trump’s tweet. While Clinton’s was a no-holds-barred “3-0” tweet, others on the micro-blogging site decided to be just as savage, if not more. According to a report by The Telegraph, Trump had called the decision by the panel of three judges as “political”, as they allowed people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen to enter the United States without any apprehension or fear. While it seems the president plans to move the US Supreme Court, here are the reactions his tweet garnered.

This is Trump’s tweet.

